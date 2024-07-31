MannKind Launches Educational Website to Raise Awareness of NTM Lung Disease

LearnAboutNTM.com

Site launch in support of World NTM Awareness Day, August 4

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today the launch of an educational website designed to raise awareness of nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. LearnAboutNTM.com is launching today in support of World NTM Awareness Day on August 4.

“NTM lung disease is something many have not heard of before and that often translates to patients going undiagnosed for years,” said Dr. Wassim Fares, MSc, FCCP, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Orphan Lung Diseases of MannKind Corporation. “MannKind is dedicated to elevating awareness of NTM, promote early detection and provide a pathway to resources with this website.”

“It’s inspiring that more companies like MannKind are using their voice to amplify awareness of NTM and provide an educational tool for patients living with the disease,” said Amy Leitman, JD, president of NTM Info & Research, a nonprofit advocacy group for patients with pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial disease. “Raising awareness helps people know the signs and for patients to access resources and ultimately timely diagnoses with physicians for optimum treatment.”

Pulmonary NTM infection is a rare disease with a global health impact due to its rising prevalence worldwide and association with shortened life span, high morbidity, and significant impact on patients’ quality of life. NTM is a group of bacteria naturally found in our environment, including water and soil, that can lead to cough, fatigue, a reduction in lung function, and poor quality of life among other debilitating symptoms. While most people are exposed to NTM daily, the organisms generally do no harm. Individuals with underlying conditions such as COPD, asthma, and bronchiectasis are at increased risk of NTM getting established in the lungs creating an infection and progressive worsening of lung function.

There are nearly 200 species of NTM, the most common is MAC (mycobacterium avium complex), which accounts for about 80% of all NTM lung disease cases in the United States. While not everyone is at risk of contracting NTM from MAC, for those who are, it can cause serious lung damage. NTM lung disease is more common in women over the age of 65. Estimated 2022 NTM disease prevalence is more than 100,000 in the U.S. and over 150,000 in Japan. Approximately 15-20% of NTM patients are refractory. The prevalence rate of NTM is increasing globally – within the U.S. alone claims-based studies suggest an annual rise of 7.5%.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation, depending on the target indication.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

