Liquidia Technologies Inc. To Present Innovations In Nanofabrication Of Vaccine Formulations

Liquidia Technologies today announced it will highlight the rapid antigen and adjuvant formulation capabilities of its PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-Wetting Templates) technology for the development of novel vaccines at the 4th International Conference on Vaccines and Vaccination, being held September 24-26, in Valencia, Spain. The International Conference on Vaccines and Vaccination allows delegates from universities and institutes to network with world-class scientists to discuss recent innovations in vaccines and vaccination.

