Liquidia Corporation to Present at BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2024

Liquidia Corporation announced that Michael Kaseta, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, will provide an update on the company’s business during a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2024 on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Access to a webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

An archived, recorded version of the presentation will be available on Liquidia’s website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Liquidia Corporation
Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). Liquidia Technologies is also developing L606, an investigational liposomal formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a short-duration next-generation nebulizer, for use in North America. Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Jason Adair
Chief Business Officer
919.328.4350
jason.adair@liquidia.com

Media:
Patrick Wallace
Director, Corporate Communications
919.328.4383
patrick.wallace@liquidia.com


