SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lilly to participate in Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 22, 2024 | 
1 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will attend the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Sept. 5, 2024. Jacob Van Naarden, executive vice president and president, Lilly Oncology, will participate in a fireside chat at 7:45 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” section of Lilly’s Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We’ve been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world’s most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer’s disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we’re motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. F-LLY

Refer to: Jordan Bishop; jordan.bishop@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)

Joe Fletcher; jfletcher@lilly.com; 317-296-2884 (Investors)

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-morgan-stanley-22nd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302227835.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

Indiana Best Places to Work Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
illustration of hands reaching for a semaglutide injector over an image of the Earth
GLP-1
As Novo and Lilly Focus on a Few Big Markets, Sanofi Seeks Global Reach for Diabetes GLP-1 Drug
August 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Patience Asanga
Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in California
Diabetes
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Cuts Type 2 Diabetes Risk by 94% in Overweight, Obese Adults
August 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Lilly Beats Q2 Expectations as Tirzepatide Supply Stabilizes, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3B
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac