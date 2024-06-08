Lilly’s tirzepatide was superior to placebo for MASH resolution, and more than half of patients achieved improvement in fibrosis at 52 weeks

SYNERGY-NASH results were presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver Congress 2024 and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine

INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced detailed results from SYNERGY-NASH, a phase 2 study of 190 patients, with or without type 2 diabetes, to evaluate the investigational use of tirzepatide in adults with biopsy-proven metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with stage 2 or 3 fibrosis. The efficacy estimandi showed 51.8%, 62.8% and 73.3% of participants taking 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg, respectively, achieved an absence of MASH with no worsening of fibrosis on liver histology compared to 13.2% of participants on placebo at 52 weeks of treatment, meeting the study’s primary endpoint. The data were presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024 and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

In a secondary endpoint, the efficacy estimand showed 59.1%, 53.3% and 54.2% of participants taking 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg, respectively, achieved a 1-stage or greater fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH compared to 32.8% of participants on placebo. Evaluation of additional secondary endpoints showed tirzepatide was associated with improvements in body weight, blood markers of liver injury, and biomarkers of liver fat, inflammation and fibrosis. While the phase 2 study was not designed to prove that tirzepatide improves fibrosis, the study results showed the potential for a clinically meaningful treatment effect across all doses.

“MASH is the second most common contributor to liver transplantation in the U.S., highlighting the need for novel therapies1,” said Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at University of California San Diego School of Medicine. “The study is significant, given the urgent need for treatment options that are capable of slowing the progression of the disease and potentially reducing serious health complications.”

Results of the treatment-regimen estimandii analysis (below) were consistent with those observed with the efficacy estimand:

Tirzepatide 5 mg Tirzepatide 10 mg Tirzepatide 15 mg Placebo Primary Endpoint MASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis (defined as no increase in fibrosis stage) at week 52 43.6 %

(p<0.001) 55.5 %

(p<0.001) 62.4 %

(p<0.001) 9.8 % Secondary Endpoint >1 stage decrease in fibrosis stage without worsening of MASH (defined as no increase in the NAS scoreiii)* 54.9 %

(p=0.016) 51.3 % (p=0.039) 51.0 % (p=0.043) 29.7 %

*p values for the secondary endpoint are nominal and not adjusted for multiple comparisons.

The overall safety profile of tirzepatide in SYNERGY-NASH was similar to that observed in the previously reported SURMOUNT and SURPASS trials. The most commonly reported adverse events in SYNERGY-NASH were gastrointestinal-related (nausea, diarrhea, decreased appetite, constipation and weight loss) and generally mild to moderate in severity.

“Lilly is very pleased with the degree of MASH resolution observed in the SYNERGY-NASH study, and we are encouraged by the improvement of fibrosis observed,” said Jeff Emmick, MD, PhD, senior vice president, product development, Lilly. “MASH is expected to impact more than 19 million adults in the U.S. by 20392 and based on the study results, we believe tirzepatide may have the potential to help people living with this disease.”

Lilly is engaged with regulatory authorities on the next steps for tirzepatide for the treatment of MASH.

About SYNERGY-NASH

SYNERGY-NASH was a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide at various doses in adults with biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), previously referred to as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), with stage 2 or 3 fibrosis. The trial randomized 190 participants to receive tirzepatide 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg or placebo, administered subcutaneously once weekly for 52 weeks. The primary endpoint was MASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis at 52 weeks. Secondary endpoints included fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH.

About tirzepatide

Tirzepatide is a once-weekly GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) receptor and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist. Tirzepatide is a single molecule that activates the body’s receptors for GIP and GLP-1, which are natural incretin hormones. Both GIP and GLP-1 receptors are found in areas of the human brain important for appetite regulation. Tirzepatide has been shown to decrease food intake and modulate fat utilization. Tirzepatide is being studied as a potential treatment for people with obesity and/or overweight with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Studies of tirzepatide in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and in morbidity/mortality in obesity (MMO) are also ongoing.

Tirzepatide was approved by the FDA as Mounjaro® for adults with type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control on May 13, 2022, and as Zepbound® for adults with obesity (a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or greater) or those who are overweight (a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater) who also have a weight-related comorbid condition on November 8, 2023. Both Mounjaro and Zepbound should be used as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

About Lilly

i The efficacy estimand represents efficacy prior to study treatment discontinuation.

ii The treatment-regimen estimand represents the efficacy for randomized participants regardless of treatment discontinuation.

iii The NAFLD Activity Score (NAS) is a histological score that assesses the severity of disease activity for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), formerly called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

References

Paklar N, Mijic M, Filipec-Kanizaj T. The Outcomes of Liver Transplantation in Severe Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Patients. Biomedicines. 2023;11(11):3096. doi:10.3390/biomedicines11113096 Younossi Z, Paik J, Henry L, Yang J, Fernades G, Stepanova M, Nader F. The Growing Economic and Clinical Burden of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology, 2022;13,3(454 – 467). Doi:10.1016/j.jceh.2022.12.005

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

