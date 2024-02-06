Life Molecular Imaging and Oryx Isotopes Industrial Company announce a Strategic Partnership for the Production and Distribution of Florbetaben (18F) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other countries in reach

Improved supply capabilities of Florbetaben (18F) to provide further access to Amyloid-PET to patients throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region

BERLIN and DAMMAM, Saudia Arabia, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) and Oryx Isotopes Industrial Company (Oryx) have announced a strategic partnership for the production and distribution of Florbetaben (18F) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other reachable countries, aiming to enhance the supply of this tracer for Amyloid-PET imaging in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The partnership grants Oryx the rights to manufacture Florbetaben (18F) at their Dammam production facility and distribute it in Saudi Arabia and nearby regions.

Oryx is set to commence manufacturing once the technical setup is finalized.

“Establishing this crucial manufacturing and distribution agreement for the production of Florbetaben (18F) will broaden access to Amyloid-PET through our innovative molecular imaging agent for patients in the Middle Eastern Region”, said Ludger Dinkelborg, Ph.D., Managing Director at LMI, and added that “the strategic collaboration with Oryx Isotopes will contribute significantly to combating Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of cognitive decline.”

“The collaboration between LMI and Oryx Isotopes will bring excellent opportunities for the Alzheimer’s Disease patients in Saudi Arabia and the region to be diagnosed earlier and thus treated with more efficiency. Oryx Isotopes is very enthusiastic for being the first company in GCC to produce F18FBB.” Dr. Husain Ahmed (Head of Board) and Dr Aiman Alnahawi (CEO) stated “We are driven by a passion for improving patient care and are dedicated to advancing the field of nuclear medicine through groundbreaking research and the development of novel therapies; definitely our collaboration with LMI will have a significant impact on patients and their relatives quality of life.”

About Florbetaben (18F)*

Florbetaben (18F) is a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging of the brain to estimate β-amyloid neuritic plaque density in adult patients with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and other causes of cognitive decline.

A negative Florbetaben (18F) scan indicates sparse to no neuritic plaques and is inconsistent with a neuropathological diagnosis of AD at the time of image acquisition; a negative scan result reduces the likelihood that a patient’s cognitive impairment is due to AD. A positive Florbetaben (18F) scan indicates moderate to frequent amyloid neuritic plaques; neuropathological examination has shown this amount of amyloid neuritic plaque is present in patients with AD, but may also be present in patients with other types of neurologic conditions as well as older people with normal cognition. Florbetaben (18F) is an adjunct to other diagnostic evaluations.

Most Common Adverse Reactions:

In clinical trials, the most frequently observed adverse drug reactions in 872 subjects with 1090 Florbetaben (18F) administrations were injection/application site erythema (1.7%), injection site irritation (1.1%), and injection site pain (3.4%).

*Source: US Neuraceq Prescribing Information, Revision 05/2023)

About Life Molecular Imaging (LMI)

Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) is an international pharma company dedicated to developing and offering novel cutting-edge PET radiopharmaceuticals for imaging of neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases. The organization strives to be a leader in the molecular imaging field. Our mission is to pioneer innovative PET products that improve early detection and characterization of chronic and life-threatening diseases, leading to better therapeutic outcomes and improved quality of life. By advancing novel PET radiopharmaceuticals for molecular imaging, LMI is focusing on a key field of modern medicine. LMI is an affiliate of Life Healthcare Group – an international people-centred, diversified healthcare organization with four decades of experience in the South African private healthcare sector. To learn more, please visit https://life-mi.com.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare is a global people-centred, diversified healthcare organization listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Life Healthcare has over 38 years’ experience in the South African private healthcare sector, and currently operates 64 healthcare facilities in southern Africa. Services include acute hospital care, acute physical rehabilitation, acute mental healthcare, renal dialysis, oncology, imaging and occupational health and wellness services. The Group also owns Life Molecular Imaging, an R&D molecular imaging business of innovative PET tracers to reduce the burden of diseases through improved early detection. Learn more at https://www.lifehealthcare.co.za/

About Oryx Isotopes Industrial Company (Oryx)

Oryx Isotopes was established in 2021 in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia. The company is proud with its certifications (GMP, ISO9001: 2015, and NRRC) which ensure the quality of products and services and safety of the environment. Oryx Isotopes has emerged from leading companies which have long experiences in the field of radiopharmaceutical production, logistics, nuclear medicine management. It is driven by a set of great values, which are sufficiently reflected in all aspects of the business. Oryx Isotopes aims to enhance the “quality of life” for the patients and this objective will be achievable more with our partnership with LMI.

Since its commencement, Oryx Isotopes has grown to be a leading manufacturer for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical. Its powerful presence in the market is built by growing up our loyal customer not only in Saudi Arabia but also in the whole GCC countries. For more information, please visit our website: www.oryxisotopes.com

