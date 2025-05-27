Girard Sharp LLP and Motley Rice LLC Announce Proposed Settlements in In re Xyrem (Sodium Oxybate) Antitrust Litigation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

If You Paid for or Provided Reimbursement for Brand or Generic Xyrem



(Sodium Oxybate), You Could Get Money from Settlements

There are new proposed settlements totaling $195 million with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company ("Jazz"); Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Hikma Labs, Inc., and Eurohealth (USA), Inc. ("Hikma") (the "Settlements") in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims that Defendants Jazz; Hikma; Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Amneal"), and Lupin Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Lupin Inc. ("Lupin") harmed competition and violated certain state antitrust and consumer protection laws. Plaintiffs allege that Defendants unlawfully delayed the availability of allegedly less-expensive generic versions of Xyrem and allocated the market and Defendants' alleged conduct caused Settlement Class members to pay more than they otherwise would have for Xyrem and/or Xywav. Defendants deny any wrongdoing. The Court previously approved settlements totaling $3.4 million with Amneal and Lupin. No one is claiming that Xyrem or Xywav are unsafe.

Who is included in the Settlements?

Generally, you may be included in the Settlements if you are an entity that paid and/or provided reimbursement for some or all the purchase price for brand or generic Xyrem in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and/or Wisconsin, from January 1, 2017, through May 16, 2025.

A more detailed notice, including the full class definition and who is not included, is available at www.InReXyremAntitrustLitigation.com.

What do the Settlements provide?

Jazz will pay $145 million and Hikma will pay $50 million to settle this lawsuit. This amount will be used to pay money to eligible Settlement Class members; notice and administration costs; service awards for the class representatives; and attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses.

How can I get a payment?

You must submit a claim form online or by mail by October 3, 2025. Payments will be based on a Plan of Allocation, which is available for review at the website. Eligible claimants will get a minimum $15 payment.

Your Rights and Options

By doing nothing, you will be bound by the Settlements with Jazz and Hikma. If you want to keep your right to sue Jazz or Hikma yourself about the claims in this lawsuit, you must exclude yourself by July 28, 2025. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlements by July 28, 2025. Details on how to request exclusion or object are at www.InReXyremAntitrustLitigation.com. The Court will hold a hearing on October 23, 2025 to consider whether to approve the Settlements, Plan of Allocation, and a request for attorneys' fees of up to 1/3 of the Settlement Fund plus interest, costs and expenses up to $4,500,000, and up to $300,000 in service awards. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense. These dates may be amended by Court Order. Please check the website for updated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION



Visit www.InReXyremAntitrustLitigation.com Call 1-877-495-0891

