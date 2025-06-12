Synthego Prevails In Patent Appeal Confirming Agilent CRISPR Patents Are Invalid

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthego, a pioneering CRISPR Solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has upheld an earlier ruling invalidating patents held by Agilent Technologies, Inc. See the ruling here .

In the original case, ruling dated May 17, 2023, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) ruled in favor of Synthego's petitions seeking to invalidate Agilent's US Patents Nos. 10,337,001 (the '001 patent) and 10,900,034 (the '034 patent) in the Inter Partes Review before the PTAB.

The PTAB's original decision invalidated all claims of the Agilent patents, which were directed to guide RNAs having at least one 2'-O-methyl modification ('034 patent) and guide RNAs having certain modifications within 5 nucleotides of their 5' and/or 3' end ('001) patent), as well as methods of using such modified guide RNAs for CRISPR gene editing.

"This critical decision, affirming that Agilent's claims on chemically modified gRNAs are unpatentable, keeps the path clear for broader innovation and advancement in the CRISPR therapeutics market," said Craig Christianson, CEO of Synthego. "Synthego will continue our focus on supporting our clients' efforts to enhance human health with curative cell and gene therapies."

Synthego continues to support innovation in the field of CRISPR-enabled research and therapeutics, this affirmation enables researchers and therapeutic developers to continue to drive successful patient outcomes.

