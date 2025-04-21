Court Certifies National Class Action Against Monsanto and Bayer Over Alleged Link Between Roundup® and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has certified a national class action lawsuit against Monsanto Canada ULC (now Bayer CropScience Inc.), Monsanto Company, and Bayer Inc. (collectively, the “Defendants”). This lawsuit, commenced in June 2019, centers on allegations that Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides cause Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (“NHL”), (a type of cancer) and that the Defendants failed to adequately warn users of this alleged risk.

The class action is brought on behalf of a class defined as:

“all individuals in Canada who (a) had Significant Exposure to Roundup prior to December 8, 2023, and (b) were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after their Significant Exposure but before December 8, 2023"

Significant Exposure means application of glyphosate-based herbicides made, marketed, sold or distributed by the Defendants on more than two occasions in a 12-month period and more than 10 occasions in a lifetime.

Certain family members of those who meet the above criteria are also included in the class action.

Individuals who meet the criteria as Class Members do not need to take any action at this time to remain part of the lawsuit. Those who wish to opt out or remove themselves from the class action must send a written request by the deadline, (July 17, 2025).

The Defendants vigorously deny that their glyphosate-based herbicides, including Roundup-branded herbicides, cause Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Further information about the class action lawsuit can be found on the Long Form Notice available on Class Counsel’s website at: www.mckenzielake.com, https://kmlaw.ca/cases/roundup-class-action/, and https://www.merchantlaw.com/class-actions-recours-collectif-canada/roundup-monsanto-bayer-non-hodgkins-lymphoma.

Contact Class Counsel directly at:

McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP, Toll-Free: 800-261-4844. Email: roundup@mckenzielake.com

Koskie Minsky LLP, Toll-Free: 1.833.630.1783. Email: roundupclassaction@kmlaw.ca

Merchant Law Group LLP, Toll-Free: 1.866.982.7777. Email Form on https://www.merchantlaw.com/class-actions-recours-collectif-canada/roundup-monsanto-bayer-non-hodgkins-lymphoma

Class members located in Québec can also contact Dussault De Blois Lemay Beauchesne SENCRL at 1.418.657.242 or by email at actioncollective@dlblegal.ca

