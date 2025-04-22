Cohen Milstein Calls on Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Investors to Act Following Significant Post-IPO Losses

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBIO) who acquired shares in the company’s September 2024 initial public offering (“IPO”). The firm urges affected investors to contact the firm promptly to discuss their legal rights and recovery options.

Allegations of Misleading Disclosures:

A class action lawsuit recently filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts alleges that Zenas BioPharma and key stakeholders—executives, board members, and IPO underwriters—violated federal securities laws by overstating the company’s financial runway in its Registration Statement.

Zenas BioPharma priced its IPO at $17.00 per share, selling more than 13.2 million shares to the public. However, just weeks later, the company admitted in its third quarter 2024 SEC filing that it could fund operations for only 12 months—half the 24-month period initially projected. This admission triggered a steep drop in Zenas’ stock, which closed at $8.72 on April 15, 2025, down nearly 49% from the offering price.

Important Deadline:

Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to Zenas BioPharma’s IPO and experienced significant losses have until June 16, 2025, to file a motion for appointment as lead plaintiff. Lead plaintiffs act on behalf of all class members in overseeing the litigation. Participation is not required to share in any potential recovery.

About Cohen Milstein:

Cohen Milstein is one of the nation’s leading plaintiffs’ law firms, with a deep track record in securities litigation. With more than 100 attorneys in eight offices, the firm has secured billions for defrauded investors and is consistently recognized by The Legal 500, Law360, Chambers USA, and The National Law Journal for excellence in securities law. In 2024 alone, Cohen Milstein helped recover over $1 billion as co-lead counsel in In re Wells Fargo & Company Securities Litigation. For more information, visit www.cohenmilstein.com.

