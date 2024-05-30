Kurin Announces Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kurin, Inc., the inventor and manufacturer of the Kurin® blood culture collection sets, announced Christine Arme as their Chief Commercial Officer. Christine has been in the health care industry for 35 years, working in both start-up and scaled growth stage healthcare organizations in both a domestic and international capacity. Most recently, Christine served as the Vice President of Healthcare Systems at Solventum (formerly 3M Healthcare), where she has been since 2015. She led the Key Account organization for the Medical Surgical business unit, which is the largest business group within Solventum.

“I am pleased to announce Christine’s arrival to Kurin,” said Bob Rogers, CEO of Kurin, Inc. “She has had a storied career, including being one of the key reasons for our success at Ivera Medical, the creators of the market-leading Curos Port Protector, which was acquired by 3M in 2015.”

“Her continuing success and advancement in more senior roles since then have been a pleasure to watch and we are excited to have her return to our group. Kurin has had a very successful stretch, mirroring the performance of Ivera Medical. We are in a great position to accelerate this growth and Christine’s skill, leadership, and energy are exactly what we need to take Kurin to the next level.”

Christine is thrilled to be re-united with Ivera Medical leadership team and others and commented, “It’s like coming home to a familiar family that exudes a strong culture and a mission to improve healthcare, reduce costs and help clinicians and patients - all of which I am very passionate about.”

Kurin’s revolutionary 510(k) cleared approaches to the contaminated blood culture problem are based on elegantly simple, intuitive designs that require no additional user steps. Kurin passively sidelines potential contaminants during blood culture collection. Contaminated blood cultures are a significant problem, as roughly one-third of the positive results are wrong, exposing these patients to unnecessary antibiotics, extending hospital stays and impacting larger community health issues, such as antimicrobial resistance and life-threatening C. diff. infections. Kurin Lock and Kurin Jet give clinicians the tools they need to address these problems.

About Kurin, Inc.

Kurin, Inc., a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is focused on the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products that help healthcare providers reduce contaminated blood cultures. Kurin, manufactured in San Diego, CA, has received FDA 510(k) market clearance. For more information about Kurin, visit the website at www.kurin.com.

