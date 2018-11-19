Kiadis Pharma strengthens core team with three senior appointments

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 8, 2018 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis Pharma” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that it has appointed three new senior team members to further strengthen the Company as it transitions into commercial stage. Mr. Dirk De Naeyer has been appointed Head of Supply Chain, Mr. Jonathan Sweeting has been appointed Head of Commercial Europe and Mr. Marcel Zwaal has been appointed Head of Corporate Development.

Arthur Lahr, CEO of Kiadis Pharma, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Dirk De Naeyer, Jonathan Sweeting and Marcel Zwaal to Kiadis. Building a biotech company requires highly experienced people across all disciplines. With Dirk, Jonathan and Marcel joining our team we have succeeded in attracting yet more highly experienced international talents to develop and commercialize ATIR101 and build out Kiadis. These appointments confirm our ability to attract seasoned senior executives to deliver on our strategy.”

Mr. Dirk De Naeyer joins Kiadis Pharma as Head of Supply Chain from Janssen Pharmaceuticals where he spent 14 years in various leadership positions. Most recently, he was co-lead for the integration of Actelion into Janssen. Prior to that, he was the head of the Janssen Global Clinical Operations team and held multiple supply chain and operations leadership positions. This included heading up the Janssen Clinical Supply Chain, overseeing all active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and Drug Product manufacturing, Packaging and Distribution for Janssen R&D, which covered Small Molecules, Biologics and Stem Cell therapies. Mr. De Naeyer joined Janssen after five years at McKinsey. He holds a degree in Engineering from the KU Leuven, Belgium, and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. De Naeyer is a Belgian citizen.

Mr. Jonathan Sweeting joins Kiadis Pharma as Head of Commercial Europe. Prior to this he spent over five years at GSK in various leadership positions, most recently as Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Respiratory Franchise and previously in roles as General Manager Poland and Global Commercialization Leader for Respiratory Biologics. Mr. Sweeting joined GSK from AstraZeneca where he spent over eight years in global and local roles in the UK and Russia. Prior to that he was at Accenture for five years. Mr. Sweeting holds an MA (Hons) degree in Chemistry from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from INSEAD. Mr. Sweeting is a British citizen.

Mr. Marcel Zwaal joins Kiadis Pharma as Head of Corporate Development from his previous role as CEO of Hubrecht Organoid Technologies. Before that Marcel worked in Corporate Development at Galapagos, served as CEO of cell therapy biotech startup DCPrime and held several senior management positions at Crucell in finance and business development prior to its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 2011. Mr. Zwaal has over 20 years’ experience in finance and business, 10 years of which has focused on medical innovation and biotechnology. He holds an Executive Master of Finance and Control degree and a Finance BA Master’s degree from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. Mr. Zwaal is a Dutch citizen.

About Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis Pharma is developing its lead product candidate, ATIR101, for use in conjunction with haploidentical (genetically half-matched) hematopoietic stem-cell transplantations (HSCT) for adult blood cancers to address key limitations of haploidentical HSCT, without prophylactic immunosuppression and its associated morbidity and mortality. Based on the positive results from the single dose Phase 2 CR-AIR-007 study, the Company submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency in April 2017 for approval of ATIR101 as an adjunctive treatment in haploidentical HSCT for high risk adult hematological malignancies. If the product is conditionally approved, Kiadis Pharma intends to launch ATIR101 through its own commercial organization in a first EU member state in the second half of 2019.

In December 2017, Kiadis Pharma commenced an international, multicenter, randomized and controlled Phase 3 clinical trial of ATIR101 against the Post-Transplant Cyclophosphamide, (PTCy) protocol, the main protocol used to perform a haploidentical HSCT. The trial will be performed in 250 patients with acute leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome at approximately 50 sites in the United States, Canada, Europe and certain additional countries. ATIR101 received regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA in September 2017, which provides benefits that are materially equivalent to a Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. In addition, ATIR101 has been granted multiple orphan drug designations both in the European Union and the United States.

The Company’s shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels under the ticker KDS.

