KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services Welcomes Senior Director of Biopharmaceutical Services

April 30, 2021 14:15 UTC

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, a laboratory services focused contract research organization (CRO) is pleased to announce the addition of. Dr. Cheikh Kane, Ph.D., as a Senior Director of Biopharmaceutical Services to expand and strengthen our offering and technical expertise.

Dr. Kane, a well-recognized bioanalytical leader, brings extensive experience of implementing strategic initiatives and technical expansion within organizations spanning from Pharma to CRO businesses. Dr. Kane will bring unique circular industry experience from Biotech to Pharma and from small CROs to big CROs.

“I am thrilled about joining KCAS and working with this seasoned executive team to define and implement strategic and technical initiatives to expand KCAS' footprint in the bioanalytical field. My role will be to serve as a scientific and technical lead for both clients and internal teams with the corporate goal of strategic and organic growth of both the scientific staff and KCAS’ scientific offerings,” stated Dr. Kane.

“We are excited to have Dr. Kane join our team and lead our technical development service in biopharmaceuticals. His credentials and expertise in this sector have become well known and now position KCAS to evolve our ability to be the go-to outsourcing provider for the industry’s bioanalytical drug development needs," stated John Bucksath, CEO.

Dr. Kane joins KCAS from Nexelis (Formerly Pacific Biomarkers) based in Seattle, Washington, where he was the Senior Director of Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services. Previously he worked at Boehringer Ingelheim US, based in Ridgefield, Connecticut, where he held the position of Principal Scientist/ADA-Immunogenicity group leader. Dr. Kane earned his Ph.D. in Virology (Microbiology)-Immunology from the INRS-Institut Armand Frappier in Canada.

About KCAS

KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, an Integris BioServices, LLC Company, is a rapidly growing company that provides comprehensive GLP / GCP compliant development services from early discovery support through product registration and beyond. One of only a select few CROs offering both large and small molecule development with extensive capabilities and expertise, KCAS provides a truly differentiated approach to its clients who are looking for both scientific expertise and excellent customer service. KCAS’ headquarters is located in Shawnee, Kansas – within the Kansas City metro area – and the company employs more than 180 employees. Visit www.kcasbio.com for more information about the Company.

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