KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services Welcomes Dr. Greg Veltri as Scientific Director of Biopharmaceutical Services

July 12, 2021 19:52 UTC

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services (KCAS), a laboratory services focused contract research organization (CRO) is pleased to announce the expansion of their Biopharmaceutical Services team. Dr. Greg Veltri joins KCAS as a Scientific Director of Cell Based Development Technologies.

Dr. Veltri’s role at KCAS will be to provide vision, leadership, and scientific expertise to expand the flow cytometry capabilities to support BioPharma clients’ Cell and Gene Therapy development programs. He has dedicated over 20 years of his scientific career to the advancement of the field of flow cytometry within top tier academic, healthcare and commercial organizations. Throughout his career, Dr. Veltri has successfully mentored and trained many exceptional scientists as well as advanced the field of flow cytometry through the development of innovative flow cytometry acquisition and analysis software as well high-parameter spectral analyzer/flow cytometry instrumentation.

“Adding Dr. Veltri to our scientific team is a very exciting development and we at KCAS look forward to supporting his team as we continue to invest in the business. He will be an invaluable asset to KCAS as he is considered a thought-leader in the design, optimization, and validation of high-parameter flow cytometry assays within the field of oncology,” stated Jeff Hester, Ph. D., Sr. Director, Biopharmaceutical Services.

“I’m extremely excited to work with this team. As Scientific Director, I hope to take my years of experience to help grow and develop the cytometric and cellular group to the next step with advanced instrumentation and cellular analysis. By doing so we will be able to take high parameter cytometric data to answer disease/treatment, or cellular functionality in just one tube in an efficient and highly reproducible manner,” stated Dr.Veltri.

Dr. Veltri joins KCAS from Sony Biotechnology, based in Bothell, Washington, where he was the Head of Biological Sciences. There he was responsible for vision, leadership and oversight of all biological research programs and was a key contributor to the development of world class spectral flow cytometry instruments. Dr. Veltri earned his B.S. in Biochemistry from San Francisco State University, San Francisco, California and his Ph.D. in Chemistry from Ashley University, London UK.

About KCAS

KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, an Integris BioServices, LLC Company is a rapidly growing company that provides comprehensive GLP / GCP compliant development services from early discovery support through product registration and beyond. KCAS provides a truly differentiated approach as one of only a select few CROs offering both large and small molecule development with extensive capabilities and expertise to its clients who are looking for both scientific expertise and excellent customer service. KCAS’ headquarters is in Shawnee, Kansas in the Kansas City metro area. Visit www.kcasbio.com for more information about the Company.

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