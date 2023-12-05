KBI Biopharma, Inc. Appoints Maggie Chen as Site Head of Patriot Park Mammalian cGMP Manufacturing Facility

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBI Biopharma, Inc. (KBI), a JSR Life Sciences company, today announced the recent appointment of Maggie Chen, Senior Vice President and Site Head of the Patriot Park mammalian cGMP manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina. She brings over 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience with a proven track record as a successful leader in Manufacturing, Manufacturing, Science & Technologies (MS&T), Quality, and Engineering. Chen now leverages her vast multi-disciplinary experience in leading the site’s day-to-day operations.

“I am very happy to welcome Maggie to KBI. I am confident that her passion for cross-functional collaboration and expertise in operational readiness and program management will be valued at the facility, across the KBI network, and in customer interactions,” said Tony Fraij, KBI Biopharma COO. “Maggie will play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the Patriot Park site as it continues to evolve and expand to meet the needs of our current and future customers.”

The 150,000-square-foot commercial manufacturing facility produces mammalian-based products and currently employs more than 300 people in manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, quality control, and quality assurance. Chen will steward the site on its mission to provide KBI customers with high-quality drug substance, underpinned by Manufacturing 4.0 principles and advanced sustainability practices.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the KBI team at Patriot Park,” said Chen. “KBI has built a strong reputation with a high customer satisfaction rating, and this location is primed to continue to deliver at an exceptional level for our commercial customers.”

Prior to joining KBI, Chen built and led high-performing teams at Johnson & Johnson, Spectranetics (now Philips), and Novartis. She most recently transitioned from her role at AGC Biologics as Sr. Director of Manufacturing for cell and gene therapy, Longmont site and Interim Engineering Head for Colorado, to spearhead KBI’s commercial mammalian facility in North Carolina where she leverages her extensive background in manufacturing, engineering, and automation. Chen earned her Executive Master of Business Administration from Colorado University – Denver, and her Bachelor of Science degrees in Industrial Engineering and Mechanical Engineering from Xian Jiao Tong University in China.

