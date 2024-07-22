Joint Ministers’ Message from Canada for the AIDS 2024 Conference

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Canada is reaffirming its commitment to end HIV as a public health concern by participating in the 25th International AIDS Conference in Munich, Germany. This conference brings together those living with, affected by and working on HIV to share knowledge, best practices and lessons learned to address HIV globally, improve the health of all people in Canada and remember those who we lost to HIV/AIDS. The theme, Put People First, calls for a commitment to meaningfully working with those living with HIV and working on solutions from the point of view of those most affected.

In Canada, this means addressing the health inequities and social determinants of health that contribute to disproportionate rates of HIV among certain populations. Every community, and person, has unique health needs. Investments in community-based projects continue to be a crucial pillar of our HIV response.

In 2022, Canada endorsed the global declaration on Undetectable=Untransmittable (U=U), building on Canada’s leadership as the first country to formally endorse the campaign in 2018. Since then, Canada has integrated U=U into its programming and policies. U=U is based on scientific evidence that shows HIV is not passed on through sex when a person living with HIV is receiving treatment and the amount of the virus in their blood remains very low. It is an important message that challenges stigma and discrimination.

The Government of Canada encourages communities, organizations, and health professionals to raise awareness and integrate the U=U message in their everyday practices. Everyone deserves stigma-free, inclusive spaces where they feel comfortable talking about their HIV status, learning about the benefits of treatment, and receiving the care they need.

On February 27, 2024, the Government of Canada launched the Sexually Transmitted and Blood-Borne Infections (STBBI) Action Plan 2024-2030 in consultation with community-based organizations, Indigenous partners, provinces and territories, researchers, and the health care professionals, and people with lived experience to help prevent new infections and reduce the impact of HIV and other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBI).The STBBI Action Plan aims to accelerate prevention, diagnosis, and treatment to reduce the health impacts of STBBI in Canada by 2030 and meet global commitments to reduce to zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths. The priorities outlined in this plan are driven by evidence and reflect today’s realities, including advances in science, intersecting social and structural determinants of health, the lasting impacts of COVID-19, and emerging infectious diseases.

Together with partners, stakeholders, community organizations, and leaders, the Government of Canada will continue to put people first and enhance culturally-safe access to testing, treatment and care for HIV.

We invite you to visit the Canada Pavilion, to learn more about Canada’s HIV response.

