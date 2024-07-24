SUBSCRIBE
Report: 2024 Job Market Trends, H2 Update

July 24, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

This report investigates anticipated job search activity and hiring outlook for the remainder of 2024.

This report is a follow up to our 2024 Employment Outlook Report. Here, BioSpace investigates anticipated job search activity and the hiring outlook for the remainder of 2024. The report includes job data on posted jobs and average response rates, anticipated hiring and layoff trends, job search plans, unemployment trends and more.

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s 2024 Job Market Trends, H2 Update report below.

BioSpace Insights
