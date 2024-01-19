SUBSCRIBE
Report: 2024 Employment Outlook

January 19, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

What does 2024 have in store for the biopharma workforce? After a challenging funding year that resulted in significantly slowed hiring and layoffs, job market competition remains fierce. BioSpace’s Employment Outlook report investigates anticipated job search activity and hiring outlook in 2024 as well as how the current workforce is currently faring. We collected data and insights from more than 1,300 respondents to bring you:

• Job data including application and job posting trends

• Workforce sentiment around funding environment, job market and current employment

• Anticipated job search plans and job change motivations

• Hiring outlook including remote hiring trends

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s 2024 Employment Outlook Report below.

