Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 3, 2024 | 
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, today announced that Tom McCourt, CEO, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA.

A live audio webcast of Ironwood’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcast, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. An archived replay will be available on Ironwood’s website after the event has completed.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD), an S&P SmallCap 600® company, is a leading global gastrointestinal (GI) healthcare company on a mission to advance the treatment of GI diseases and redefine the standard of care for GI patients. We are pioneers in the development of LINZESS® (linaclotide), the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). LINZESS is also approved for the treatment of functional constipation in pediatric patients ages 6-17 years-old. Ironwood is also advancing apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for rare gastrointestinal diseases, including short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) as well as several earlier stage assets. Building upon our history of GI innovation, we keep patients at the heart of our R&D and commercialization efforts to reduce the burden of GI diseases and address significant unmet needs.

Founded in 1998, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has additional operations in Basel, Switzerland.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. In addition, follow us on X and on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors:

Greg Martini, 617-374-5230
gmartini@ironwoodpharma.com

Matt Roache, 617-621-8395
mroache@ironwoodpharma.com

Media:

Beth Calitri, 978-417-2031
bcalitri@ironwoodpharma.com

Source: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

