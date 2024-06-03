SUBSCRIBE
Invivyd to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Invivyd, Inc. today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

In addition to the fireside chat, the management team will host investor meetings at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Invivyd management should contact their Jefferies representative.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. The company’s proprietary INVYMAB™ platform approach combines state-of-the-art viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. INVYMAB is designed to facilitate the rapid, serial generation of new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to address evolving viral threats. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for its first mAb in a planned series of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Contacts:

Media Relations
(781) 208-0160
media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations
(781) 208-0160
investors@invivyd.com


