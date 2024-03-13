Inventiva to present the results of LEGEND Phase IIa combination trial with lanifibranor and empagliflozin in patients with MASH/NASH and T2D

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), March 13, 2024 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly known as NASH, and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, will hold an investor conference on Tuesday, March 19 , to share the results of the LEGEND Phase II trial, a placebo-controlled, study evaluating lanifibranor alone and in combination with the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin in patients with MASH/NASH and type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Conference Call / Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, followed by a Q&A session, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 8:00 am (New York), 1:00 pm (Paris). In order to participate to the conference call, please register at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI334d62953abb41cea27de99dc5da974c .

The live webcast will be available here and on the “ Investor Presentations ” page of the Inventiva website, with the recording and presentation available following the event.

About LEGEND

The LEGEND ( L anifibranor in combination with the SGLT2 inhibitor e mpa g liflozin in pati e nts with NASH and type 2 d iabetes) trial has been designed as a multi-center, randomized, 24-week treatment, placebo-controlled Phase IIa trial to assess the safety and efficacy of lanifibranor in combination with the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with non-cirrhotic MASH/NASH and T2D. The diagnosis of non-cirrhotic MASH/NASH is based on historic histology evaluation or a combination of non-invasive methods including diagnostic methods including imaging. The trial is double-blind for the placebo and lanifibranor arms and open-label for the combination of lanifibranor and empagliflozin arm. The results presented concern a pre-specified interim analysis on the first half of randomized patients, who have either completed the 24-week treatment period or prematurely discontinued from treatment earlier. The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial is the absolute change in Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) at week 24 compared to baseline. Secondary endpoints include changes in liver enzymes, markers of glucose and lipid metabolism, MRI-PDFF, markers of inflammation and fibrosis, body weight evolution and body fat composition.

About lanifibranor

Lanifibranor, Inventiva’s lead product candidate, is an orally-available small molecule that acts to induce antifibrotic, anti-inflammatory and beneficial vascular and metabolic changes in the body by activating all three peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (“PPAR”) isoforms, which are well-characterized nuclear receptor proteins that regulate gene expression. Lanifibranor is a PPAR agonist that is designed to target all three PPAR isoforms in a moderately potent manner, with a well-balanced activation of PPARα and PPARδ, and a partial activation of PPARγ. While there are other PPAR agonists that target only one or two PPAR isoforms for activation, lanifibranor is the only pan-PPAR agonist in clinical development for the treatment of MASH/NASH. Inventiva believes that lanifibranor’s moderate and balanced pan-PPAR binding profile contributes to the favorable tolerability profile that has been observed in clinical trials and pre-clinical studies to date. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation to lanifibranor for the treatment of MASH/NASH.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH/NASH, mucopolysaccharidoses (“MPS”) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with MASH/NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting a candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Inventiva Pascaline Clerc, PhD

EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs

media@inventivapharma.com

+1 202 499 8937 Brunswick Group

Tristan Roquet Montegon /

Aude Lepreux /

Julia Cailleteau

Media relations

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com +33 1 53 96 83 83 Westwicke, an ICR Company

Patricia L. Bank

Investor relations

patti.bank@westwicke.com +1 415 513-1284

