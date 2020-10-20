INCOG BioPharma Paves the Way for New Jobs with Expansion in Indiana

Job opportunity in INCOG BioPharma

INCOG BioPharma Services, a biopharmaceutical manufacturing services startup, announced on Oct. 15 that it will be establishing its first manufacturing facility and global headquarters in Fishers, Indiana. In addition, it will develop 150 new positions by the end of 2024.

The new facility will be approximately 60,000 square feet in size, and the company is investing $60 million in the construction of the building. With this facility in place, INCOG BioPharma will be able to launch its manufacturing operations and support biopharmaceutical businesses seeking to advance and accelerate early phase clinical projects.

“Indiana is globally recognized as a leader in life sciences, ranking second in the nation for total exports,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “As a state, we’re committed to continuing to fuel this sector by providing the business-friendly environment and skilled workforce that companies like INCOG BioPharma need to launch operations and create quality careers for Hoosiers. We’re grateful INCOG BioPharma chose to establish its global headquarters in the Hoosier state and look forward to supporting their growth in central Indiana.”

More than 65 team members will be added to the company over the course of the next two years. Hiring will begin in early 2021 for positions in engineering, manufacturing sciences, quality assurance and other sectors.

“Over the past several months, we evaluated several states and cities to identify the optimal location for our new venture,” said Cory Lewis, founder and CEO of INCOG BioPharma. “It became clear that the state of Indiana and the city of Fishers was the ideal location, given the vast amount of life science industry experience that exists in the state. By locating our business in Fishers, we will have access to a large talent pool of skilled and trained resources. INCOG BioPharma is excited to partner with the state of Indiana and the city of Fishers as we build a life science company with a passion for customer service and a long-term vision focused on sustainability for both our employees and customers.”

INCOG BioPharma is not the only company expanding in the biopharmaceutical industry. Pfizer, for example, announced back in August that it would be making a half billion dollar investment in the construction of its new gene therapy manufacturing facility. The structure, which is currently located in Sanford, N.C., will continue to support Pfizer’s investment in gene therapy research and development, similar to its Chapel Hill and Kit Creek, N.C., facilities.

“This investment will further strengthen Pfizer’s leadership in gene therapy manufacturing technology,” said Mike McDermott, President, Pfizer Global Supply. “The expansion of the Sanford site is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled jobs, which would increase Sanford’s high-tech manufacturing environment and is part of our overall plan to invest approximately $5 billion in U.S.-based capital projects over the next several years.”

Through this new investment, the company will expand its end-to-end capabilities in gene therapy by investing in all stages of research, development and manufacturing. Pfizer will also become better suited to produce and supply both clinical- and commercial-scale quantities of potentially life-altering gene therapy medicines to patients with rare diseases.

“At Pfizer, our purpose is breakthroughs that change patients’ lives,” said Angela Hwang, Group President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group. “We’re excited to build this new state-of-the-art facility in Sanford because it will have the potential to help us develop novel methods to deliver transformative treatments to patients.”

