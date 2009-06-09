IMULAN BioTherapeutics and IMMUNOPHOTONICS Developing Cancer Breakthrough

St. Joseph, MO. – (June 9th, 2009) Imulan BioTherapeutics, LLC (Imulan) announced they have licensed the exclusive global veterinary rights to a breakthrough, patented laser technology from ImmunoPhotonics Inc. for cancer. The new laser device, termed apSTAR after Autologous Patient Specific Tumor Antigen Response, induces a potent immunological response to tumor cells and their antigens, thereby provoking long term tumor immunity and improving primary and metastatic tumor regression. Imulan recently announced the formation of Veterinary Cancer Therapeutics, their oncology division, which has started establishing cancer centers around the country using the apSTAR medical device technology. Dr. Craig Woods, CEO of Imulan and Veterinary Cancer Therapeutics, stated, “We are very excited to be working with ImmunoPhotonics to advance this simple, yet comprehensive oncology breakthrough. The apSTAR laser will help shift the emphasis towards immune-based therapies and away from cytotoxic drug or radiation therapy for many types of cancer.”

Dr. Tomas Hode of ImmunoPhotonics, Inc. stated, “We are very pleased to have formed this collaboration with IMULAN. Our method is showing wonderful results and is very soon ready to be released on the market. IMULAN is a company with a very strong portfolio and is a frontrunner in the field, so we could not have found a better partner with whom to launch this exciting new product.”

About apSTAR: apSTAR is a patented medical device technology that employs a specific laser wavelength to liberate tumor specific antigens and activate an immune response against the tumor cells. Numerous published studies have shown apSTAR to improve the rate of primary and metastatic tumor regression and induce long term tumor immunity. The apSTAR device is available on a limited basis in the United States, with full scale production scheduled for later this year. About ImmunoPhotonics, Inc: Immunophotonics, Inc. was established in 2008 by a team of experts in laser physics and immunotherapy as a US-based research-oriented company with a main objective to develop and introduce Laser-assisted Immunotherapy, a promising new treatment method for metastatic tumors.

About Imulan: Imulan develops unique, precision immune regulating compounds for infectious, autoimmune, and immune mediated diseases in small and large animal medicine. For more information about Imulan, please visit www.imulan.com.