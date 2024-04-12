ImmunoPrecise Antibodies And InterSystems Partner To Leverage AI In Life Sciences, Transforming Patient Care With Accelerated Discovery And Delivery Of Treatments

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve their most critical scalability, interoperability and speed challenges partnered with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) (“IPA”), an artificial intelligence-driven biotherapeutic research and technology company in what they stated is a landmark collaboration.

Between June 2022 and March 2023, the keyword “AI” experienced a huge jump in interest. In June 2022 it had a monthly traffic volume of around 7.9 million on search engines like Google, and by March 2023, it had tripled to more than 30.4 million. AI has become a major area of interest for both everyday people and industries that aim to integrate it into their ecosystems. The healthcare industry has been especially eager to find ways to adopt AI to increase efficiencies and drive scientific evolution.

In 2023, the AI in healthcare market was worth $19.68 billion, and it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 37.57% to reach $183.56 billion by 2030. AI has real promise in this field as its algorithms can process and analyze vast amounts of medical data, such as genetic information and DNA markers. With this technology, healthcare professionals can make more accurate and tailored treatment decisions based on an individual’s unique needs, improving overall patient outcomes. AI-powered systems can detect patterns, predict possible health issues and provide real-time monitoring - enabling early intervention and preventive measures.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is one of the healthcare companies where AI is a cornerstone of the business. It is a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the biopharmaceutical industry, recognized for its expertise and track record. With over a decade of experience, IPA offers a diverse range of specialized services - including antibody discovery and development - utilizing various cutting-edge techniques and models. The company boasts a significant portfolio of successful projects, having completed 135 memory B cell programs since 2019 . In the realm of AI, the company has developed the LENSai TM integrated intelligence platform powered by HYFT® technology. This patented solution offers unprecedented data integration and fusion capabilities, allowing for seamless integration through one AI framework.

IPA has just recently announced a partnership with InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve their most critical scalability, interoperability and speed challenges. This collaboration merges the cutting-edge vector search feature of the InterSystems IRIS® data platform with IPA’s BioStrand subsidiary’s LENSai platform, establishing a new benchmark for AI-powered solutions in healthcare and life sciences.

“As the latest addition to the InterSystems IRIS data platform, Vector Search has helped to supercharge the identification and creation of novel drug compounds, significantly reducing R&D timelines from development to commercialization” shared Scott Gnau, Head of Global Data Platforms at InterSystems. “We look forward to seeing how Vector Search within InterSystems IRIS empowers other developers to build additional AI applications on our platform.”

One of the key advantages of this integration is the ability to perform more precise and in-depth data analysis. With the combined power of Vector Search and LENSai, researchers can now conduct more accurate and meaningful searches across vast repositories of unstructured biological data. By harnessing the capabilities of both platforms, researchers can leverage advanced search algorithms and AI-driven technologies to identify novel therapeutic targets more efficiently. This streamlined process reduces the time from initial discovery to the commencement of clinical trials, potentially bringing life-saving treatments to patients faster.

“By combining InterSystem’s Vector Search with IPA’s LENSai, we’re empowering developers and researchers in the Life Sciences with unparalleled tools for extracting value and insights from complex datasets, driving forward the potential for AI in every application within the healthcare and life sciences sectors,” stated Dirk Van Hyfte MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Head of Innovation of IPA’s BioStrand. “We are at the cusp of a new era in AI-driven applications, where the integration of sophisticated data analysis tools like Vector Search with the deep biological insights provided by LENSai can lead to breakthroughs in patient care and treatment methodologies.”

This partnership is a key development in tackling the growing data volumes faced by the healthcare and life sciences industries today. With the global AI market forecasted to exceed $1.3 trillion by 2032, the collaboration between InterSystems and IPA demonstrates their dedication to innovation, excellence, and the creation of solutions that not only address current industry needs but also anticipate future challenges.

