Immunophotonics Announces Appointment of Jonathan Knowles to Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmunoPhotonics Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary immune-activating carbohydrate polymers for the treatment of solid and metastatic cancers, has bolstered its expertise through the appointment of Jonathan Knowles, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

“Dr. Knowles has made instrumental contributions in developing and commercializing multiple drugs in several therapeutic areas. His insights will be invaluable in advancing IP-001 through clinical development and commercialization,” stated Dr. Bobby W. Sandage, Jr., Immunophotonics’ Chairman of the Board. IP-001 is the company’s lead asset in clinical development.

Lu Alleruzzo, CEO of Immunophotonics, is honored to welcome the new Board member and commented, “I truly look forward to working closely with Dr. Knowles to advance our programs, leveraging his strategic, operational and scientific know-how as we continue to validate the science behind IP-001’s immune-modulating properties.”

Dr. Knowles has reached the pinnacle of achievement academically and implemented his learnings in the pharmaceutical industry with a proven track record of advancing scientific innovation through clinical development and global adoption. In his opinion, “Immunophotonics has a unique and innovative approach to treating serious cancers through immune stimulation. The early data look very interesting and the drug has the potential to help many patients with metastatic cancer who are eligible for ablation or radiation therapy. I look forward to interacting more closely with the excellent scientists in the company going forward.”

About Prof. Dr. Jonathan Knowles, Ph.D.

Dr. Jonathan Knowles has held faculty positions at numerous first-class institutions, including the University of Oxford, the Swiss EPFL, the University of Basel, and the University of Helsinki. His innate curiosity and determination to apply cutting-edge science to develop effective medicines propelled him into leading positions in the pharmaceutical industry, including President of Group Research and Member of the Executive Committee of the Roche Group, Member of the Board of Directors of Genentech and Chugai Pharmaceuticals, and Chairman of the Research Directors’ Group of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry Associations (EFPIA). Most recently, he has served as Chairman of the Board for Immunocore Ltd. and Adaptimmune Ltd., two major UK biotech companies. Dr. Knowles is a visionary who dares to address the limitations of existing therapeutics and dedicates his talents to develop innovative diagnostics and medicines with curative potential.

About Immunophotonics

Immunophotonics is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™. IP-001, the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform, has the potential to transform a routine tumor ablation into a systemically active cancer immunotherapy in multiple solid tumor indications. The company is based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA with subsidiaries in Bern, Switzerland and Tianjin, China.

Contact:

Dr. Theresa Visarius

Vice President Business Development, Immunophotonics, Inc.

Managing Director, IPS Biopharma AG

IR@immunophotonics.com

www.immunophotonics.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may involve inherent uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.