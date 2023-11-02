ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

ImmunoGen, Inc., a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer, announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled for November 15, 2023 at 9:30 am GMT / 4:30 am ET.
A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.
ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.
Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.
