SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - Jan 03, 2024

January 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

ImmunoGen, Inc. announced that the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved, effective as of December 29, 2023, the grant of restricted stock units covering 167,159 shares of ImmunoGen’s common stock under the ImmunoGen, Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ImmunoGen, Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) approved, effective as of December 29, 2023, the grant of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 167,159 shares of ImmunoGen’s common stock under the ImmunoGen, Inc. Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”) to six new employees.

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of ImmunoGen (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with ImmunoGen, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Each RSU will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to an additional 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award annually thereafter for the next three years, subject to the employee’s continued employment on each vesting date. Each RSU is subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an RSU agreement covering the grants.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240102637834/en/

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
ImmunoGen
Anabel Chan
781-895-0600
anabel.chan@immunogen.com

MEDIA CONTACTS
ImmunoGen
Courtney O’Konek
781-895-0600
courtney.okonek@immunogen.com

OR

FTI Consulting
Robert Stanislaro
212-850-5657
robert.stanislaro@fticonsulting.com

Source: ImmunoGen, Inc.

Healthcare Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Vaccine bottles/iStock, May Lim
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin