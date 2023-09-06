SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Immuneering to Present at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

September 6, 2023 | 
1 min read

Immuneering Corporation today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barrett, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer.

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings
Presentation: September 13, 2023 from 10:10 - 10:50 am ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, a universal-MAPK program, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent
Nugent Communications
617-460-3579
gina@nugentcommunications.com

Investor Contacts:
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
619-916-7620
laurence@gilmartinir.com

or

Kiki Patel, PharmD
Gilmartin Group
332-895-3225
kiki@gilmartinir.com


Primary Logo

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac