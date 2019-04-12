Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer in Illinois to Call for on the Spot Access to Attorney Erik Karst for a Game Plan to Get the Best Compensation Results

CHICAGO, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center is now appealing to a US Navy Submarine Veteran in Illinois who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to call them anytime at 800-714-0303. The group offers on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation’s premier mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms-and they consistently get the best financial compensation settlement results for their clients. www.karstvonoiste.com/ According to the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center, “We have been assisting US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer for well over a decade. We have a special place in our hearts for Navy Veteran who served in the Silent Service on board a submarine-who now have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and we want to make certain people like this receive the best possible financial compensation results. “We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer because they will spend the time needed to ensure their client receives the best possible financial compensation settlement results-which could be significant as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” http://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com The following are types of US Navy Nuclear Submarines where a US Navy Veteran could have been exposed to asbestos: Lafayette Class Nuclear Submarine (9 boats in class), James Madison Nuclear Submarine (10 boats in class), Sturgeon Class Nuclear Submarine (37 boats in class), Benjamin Franklin Nuclear Submarine (12 boats in class), Los Angeles Class Attack Submarine (62 boats in class), Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine (18 boats in class) The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to any diagnosed victim in Illinois including communities such as Chicago, Rochelle, Springfield, Champaign, Peoria, or Bloomington. http://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Illinois the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital: The University of Chicago Medicine Chicago, Illinois: http://cancer.uchicago.edu/ Edward Hospital Multi-Disciplinary Thoracic Oncology Clinic Naperville, Illinois: http://www.edward.org/thoraciconcology Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center Chicago, Illinois: http://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/ High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing or factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, machinists, public utility workers, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/ For more information about specific types of US Navy ships please visit their website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp. For recent developments in the US Navy please review a copy of the Navy Times: https://www.navytimes.com/ For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma. Contact:

