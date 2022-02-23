IgGenix Announces Presentation on Food Allergy Research at American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting

“IgGenix is deeply invested in transforming the approach to allergy treatment by leading the way in scientific research to understand allergy at the molecular level,” said IgGenix Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Derek Croote, Ph.D. “We are eager to gather with other leaders in the food allergy community and provide insight on how our research has the potential to revolutionize the standard of allergy care for the millions who suffer from allergic disease, including myself.”

Food allergies impact approximately 32 million Americans and 200 million people globally, and their incidence is on the rise. Every three minutes, someone visits an emergency room for food-induced anaphylaxis. IgGenix is driven to develop safer therapeutics with a faster onset of action and a more sustained clinical response through the reengineering of monoclonal antibodies.

Presentation Details:

IgE-mediated Reactions and Anaphylaxis: Novel Mechanisms and Strategies for Therapeutic Intervention (485)

Presentation: Blood from Highly Allergic Donors Yields High-Affinity IgE Antibodies to Food and Non-food Allergens

Date and Time: Sunday, February 27, 4:45 - 6:15 pm MST

Location: Convention Center, North Building, 100 Level, 120 Concourse; also available to virtual AAAAI Annual Meeting attendees via the Virtual Poster Hall

The abstract will also appear in the February 2022 issue of The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

About IgGenix

IgGenix is a privately held biotechnology company taking a revolutionary approach to directly alleviate food and other severe allergies by reengineering key antibodies involved in the allergic cascade. Founded based on research by professors Stephen Quake, Kari Nadeau, and Derek Croote of Stanford University, IgGenix isolates allergen-specific IgE antibodies and transforms them into IgG antibodies that alleviate and possibly prevent the allergic cascade. This novel approach may prevent life-threatening allergic reactions, saving lives and reducing the constant fear that affects people living with severe allergies. For more information, visit www.IgGenix.com.

