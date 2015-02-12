Humanetics Developing Compound That Could Protect Against Damage Caused By CT Scans And X-Rays

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minneapolis-based Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) has developed a proprietary compound, BIO 300, which is the first and only of its kind with the potential to protect healthy tissues against the damaging effects of routine CT scans and x-rays. A new investigation published in Consumer Reports cites estimates that CT scans alone will be responsible for 29,000 cases of cancer and 15,000 cancer-related deaths each year.

Through research grants and contracts from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Humanetics has demonstrated BIO 300’s radioprotective properties as a therapeutic measure against harm caused by ionizing radiation from cancer radiotherapy, a nuclear detonation, or a dirty bomb. In preclinical studies of solid tumor cancers, BIO 300 has been shown to protect healthy lung tissue from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation exposure. These promising preclinical results have led to a clinical trial to evaluate the ability of BIO 300 to lessen the normal tissue side effects from chemotherapy and radiation associated with lung cancer treatment. This trial is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2015.

In the wake of this new investigation citing the deleterious effects of CT scans and x-rays, Humanetics is accelerating its efforts to make BIO 300 available for use prior to undergoing a CT scan or an x-ray. At this time, there are no preventive radioprotective compounds available for this purpose.

“The Consumer Reports article underscores what we already knew about the harmful effects of radiation from our research and our work with the U.S. government,” said Ronald J. Zenk, CEO of Humanetics. “Even in cases when radiation is deemed medically necessary, such as in cancer treatments, CT scans, and x-rays, it poses a significant threat to healthy tissues. We don’t want consumers to have to choose between undergoing an important medical treatment that will expose them to harmful radiation, or foregoing that treatment.”

