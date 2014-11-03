SUBSCRIBE
Hot Spots For Biotech Jobs Outside The U.S.

November 3, 2014 | 
1 min read

Below is a listing of regions in seven countries outside the U.S. that hold promise for securing a biopharma job based on the size of their clusters of research universities, businesses, and nonprofit research institutes, as well as the locations of job openings posted on the websites of eight pharma and biotech corporate giants—Amgen, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Novartis, Pfizer, Roche—as well as the employment website LinkedIn, based on GEN visits to those websites October 17–23.

