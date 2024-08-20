Heart Failure Society of America Launches Online Repository for Statistical Heart Failure Data and Graphics

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) has launched a new online repository called HFStats.org, for statistical heart failure data, in the form of graphics, PowerPoint slides, fact sheets, and more as part of the HF Stats program.

Beginning in 2023, HF Stats is a program that seeks to fill the gap in data and statistical analysis on the depth and breadth of heart failure and its impact on the health systems in the U.S. To accomplish this goal, HFSA organizes a group of accomplished industry leaders to research and analyze key data, turning it into an annual report published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF) and a collection of downloadable graphics, PowerPoint slides, fact sheets, and infographics.

These downloadable materials are now available on the newly launched HFStats.org. This newest HFSA member benefit is available exclusively to heart failure professionals who are members of HFSA and members of the press. Fact sheets and infographics are free and available to the public.

“We’ve seen statistics from the inaugural HF Stats report being shared across social media and in presentations throughout the heart failure community since the report’s launch a year ago, and I’m not surprised given the quality and potential impact of the data,” said HFSA President James C. Fang, MD, FHFSA (University of Utah). “The HF Stats website will be the principal database for statistical facts and figures that researchers, cardiology fellows and journalists will use for their heart failure data needs.”

Statistical data derived from the HF Stats 2024: Heart Failure Epidemiology and Outcomes Statistics; An Updated 2024 Report from the Heart Failure Society of America will be published in JCF in September 2024 will be added to the HF Stats site and available for downloading later this year. Every year new statistics and updates to existing data will be added to the site following the publication of the new HF Stats annual report in JCF.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, lpoko@hfsa.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heart-failure-society-of-america-launches-online-repository-for-statistical-heart-failure-data-and-graphics-302226034.html

SOURCE Heart Failure Society of America