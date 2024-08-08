Health Catalyst Announces Partnership Expansion with Western U.S.'s Largest Health Information Exchange, Contexture

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst,” Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced an expanded partnership with Contexture, a nonprofit, regional health information exchange organization that works to drive health data interoperability. Contexture supports the flow of health information between thousands of physician practices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, labs, radiology centers, and other healthcare organizations in Arizona and Colorado.

Health Catalyst and Contexture’s expanded partnership will now include technology and services support for Quality Health Network (“QHN”), a Contexture affiliate that helps medical, behavioral, and social health providers in western Colorado securely share patient and client data. Contexture and QHN announced their affiliation in May 2024 to expand and unify services in Colorado and the western slope and bring extensive Health Information Exchange (“HIE”) expertise to the communities they serve.

“Affiliating with Contexture is an important step forward for QHN’s participants as we work to provide the best possible HIE services, putting data into the hands of care providers when they need it. Health Catalyst is a vital partner for this work,” said Marc Lassaux, Executive Director at QHN.

To support Contexture and QHN’s work in Arizona and Colorado, the organizations will leverage Ninja Universe by Health Catalyst™, an end-to-end cloud-native platform and set of applications purpose-built for HIEs that aggregates, normalizes, enriches, and optimizes multi-source, multi-format healthcare data in real-time.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue to support Contexture and its new affiliate, QHN, in their efforts to utilize data to transform patient care in Colorado,” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. “Access to trustworthy data across a care network is an essential component of performance improvement activities, and our unified technology platform is the sustainable, scalable solution high-performing HIEs, like Contexture, need to support their care network’s data migration and quality improvement goals.”

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

