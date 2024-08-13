SUBSCRIBE
Hartwater Aesthetics® to Present at Upcoming Industry Conference

August 13, 2024 | 
MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartwater Aesthetics®, a leading medical aesthetic brand, today announced that Lindsey Burris, RN, Clinical Manager, will present at the InMode Aesthetics Insider Summit in Denver on August 24, 2024.

Burris will deliver a keynote presentation on clinical protocols with Morpheus8. She will also participate in a panel discussion on InMode aesthetic technologies. The meeting will bring together aesthetic providers from across the country to learn from industry experts and see the launch of two new medical aesthetic devices.

About Hartwater Aesthetics®

Hartwater Aesthetics® is a premier medical aesthetic practice offering industry-leading treatments for the face, body, and skin. It is home to a team of world-class aesthetic providers and uses the most state-of-the-art technology to offer patients the highest quality of care available.

www.hartwateraesthetics.com

