HanAll Biopharma Appoints Christopher W Slavinsky as Chief Business Development and Legal Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HanAll Biopharma (KRX: 009420.KS) announced today the appointment of Christopher W. Slavinsky as Chief Business Development and Legal Officer.

“Chris brings a wealth of expertise to HanAll with his proven track record at leading biopharmaceutical companies and deep knowledge in legal and business strategy. His experience in driving transformative initiatives and navigating complex regulatory landscapes will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in the industry,” said Sean Jeong, M.D., MBA, CEO of HanAll Biopharma.

Chris is expected to leverage his extensive background as a strategic and operationally focused leader with over 25 years of expertise in legal and business development roles within large pharmaceutical companies and small, emerging biotechnology firms. Spanning annual revenues from $50 million to $50 billion, he has overseen more than $20 billion in strategic transactions, including transformative M&A, integration efforts, asset acquisitions, and divestitures aimed at driving growth, ensuring regulatory compliance, and optimizing the company’s market position across R&D, commercial operations, and investor relations functions.

Chris joins HanAll from Coherus BioSciences, where he served as Chief Business and Legal Officer and led its $65M all-stock acquisition of Surface Oncology and a groundbreaking biosimilars partnership with Cost Plus Drugs. Previously, Chris held leadership positions at Pharmacosmos Therapeutics, Prometheus Biosciences, Takeda, and Pfizer.

“I am excited to join HanAll and contribute my expertise to pioneer cutting-edge therapies targeting unmet medical needs. I am honored to join a talented global team and look forward to collaborating with academic and industry partners in service of patients in need.”

Chris holds a JD from Washington University in St. Louis, an MS in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Thomas Jefferson University and a BS in Biochemistry from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

About HanAll Biopharma

HanAll Biopharma (KRX: 009420.KS) is a global biopharmaceutical company with presence in Korea, the USA, Japan, and Indonesia with the mission of making meaningful contributions to patients’ lives by introducing innovative, impactful medicines to address severe unmet medical needs. HanAll has been operating a portfolio of pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of endocrine, circulatory, and urologic diseases for over 50 years.

HanAll has also expanded its focus to immunology, oncology, neurology, and ophthalmology to discover and develop innovative medicines for patients with diseases for which there are no effective treatments. One of its lead pipeline assets, HL161 (INN: batoclimab), an anti-FcRn antibody, is being developed in Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials across the world for the treatment of autoimmune diseases including generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), thyroid eye disease (TED), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and Graves’ disease (GD). HL161ANS (IMVT-1402), an anti-FcRn antibody targeting multiple indications, is being evaluated in a Phase clinical study (healthy volunteers). Another lead asset, HL036 (INN: tanfanercept), a TNF inhibitor protein, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical studies in the US and is also being evaluated in China for the treatment of dry eye disease. HL192 (ATH-399A), a Nurr1 activator targeting Parkinson’s Disease, has completed a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers.

For further information, visit our website and connect with us on LinkedIn. For any media inquiries, please contact HanAll PR/IR (pr@hanall.com, ir@hanall.com).

Disclaimer Statement

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” or “should,” and include statements HANALL (the company, we) makes concerning its 2024 business and financial outlook and related plans; the therapeutic potential of its product candidates; the intended results of its strategy and the company, and its collaboration partners’, advancement of, and anticipated clinical development, data readouts and regulatory milestones and plans, including the timing of planned clinical trials and expected data readouts; the design of future clinical trials and the timing and outcome of regulatory filings and regulatory approvals. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The company’s actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These may include various significant factors, such as our expectations regarding the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, preclinical and clinical trial and product development activities, and regulatory approval requirements. In addition, performance may be affected by our reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of our product candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property of technologies and drugs, our limited operating history, and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of product candidates. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other risks can be found in Korea Stock Exchange (KRX) filings and reports, including in our most recent annual report as well as subsequent filings and reports filed by the company with the KRX. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by Korean law and regulations.

