Veloxity Labs Acquires SCIEX Accurate Mass Spectrometer, the ZenoTOF 8600 System, to Accelerate Peptide and Complex Bioanalysis

The first bioanalytical CRO in the United States to bring the ZenoTOF 8600 system online; expands capacity and adds selectivity/sensitivity headroom for GLP-1 receptor agonists and broader peptide programs.

PEORIA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SCIEX--Veloxity Labs, a bioanalytical CRO built for programs that need speed with purpose, today announced the acquisition of the ZenoTOF 8600 system from SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies. Veloxity is the first bioanalytical CRO in the United States to acquire this new accurate mass spectrometer, with delivery expected later this year and installation/qualification starting January of 2026. With this acquisition, Veloxity is expanding its toolkit for peptide and protein bioanalysis—strengthening method development speed, identity confirmation and interference resolution—while complementing its existing LC–MS/MS (triple quadrupole) platforms.

The ZenoTOF 8600 system investment is a key part of Veloxity’s continued lab expansion, with expectations of adding an additional instrument lab, increased freezer storage and room for team growth later this year. This facility growth signals long-term stability and near-term capacity for sponsors planning GLP-enabling and Phase 1/2 work.

“Adding the ZenoTOF 8600 system gives our scientists a faster, more selective way to solve hard problems, especially in peptide and complex matrix workflows,” noted Shane Needham, PhD, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Veloxity Labs. “We’re investing in innovation that will create an immediate impact on sponsor timelines: quicker method cycles, better tools to handle interferences and added sensitivity headroom for GLP-1 receptor agonists and other peptides. It’s a natural fit with our model of speed with purpose and our growth in capacity.”

What the ZenoTOF 8600 system brings to sponsors:

Peptide momentum (incl. GLP-1 RAs): HRAM selectivity/sensitivity and expanded mass range for intact peptides and proteins accelerate method setup and refinement, with headroom for low levels and small volumes.

HRAM selectivity/sensitivity and expanded mass range for intact peptides and proteins accelerate method setup and refinement, with headroom for low levels and small volumes. Confidence in complex matrices: Enhanced selectivity supports interference deconvolution and confirmation when biological matrices challenge traditional assays.

Enhanced selectivity supports interference deconvolution and confirmation when biological matrices challenge traditional assays. Built to complement triple-quads: Routine regulated quantitative analysis stays efficient on triple-quads; the ZenoTOF 8600 system adds a problem-solving and selectivity path that can shorten overall development cycles for complex modalities.

Routine regulated quantitative analysis stays efficient on triple-quads; the ZenoTOF 8600 system adds a problem-solving and selectivity path that can shorten overall development cycles for complex modalities. Continuity across phases: Methods and records are designed to carry forward efficiently, supporting an efficient transition from discovery to GLP and clinical with ICH M10-aligned practices.

“We’re excited to support Veloxity’s early adoption of the ZenoTOF 8600 system. HRAM technology helps labs confirm identity, resolve challenging interferences and advance sensitive workflows—capabilities that matter for today’s peptide-rich pipelines,” said Jose Castro-Perez, Vice President, Product Management at SCIEX. “Veloxity’s focus on efficiency and scientific rigor makes them an ideal partner to showcase what the ZenoTOF 8600 system can unlock.”

See us at AAPS & ACT

The ZenoTOF 8600 system deployment further complements Veloxity’s automation roadmap. The Veloxity team will share more about how these investments help centralize data capture, enhance traceability, and support predictable timelines across phases at these upcoming industry events:

About Veloxity Labs

Veloxity Labs is a bioanalytical CRO delivering non-regulated and GLP/GCP-aligned LC–MS/MS from discovery through clinical. We generate ICH M10-aligned, decision-grade data across small molecules, peptides (incl. GLP-1 RAs), proteins and ADCs, using phase-appropriate, fit-for-purpose methods that streamline the path to GLP validation. Sponsors—from emerging biotechs to global pharma and animal health—trust our fast starts, rapid TATs, microsampling expertise and rigorous QA. Learn more at veloxitylabs.com.

About SCIEX

SCIEX empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years. ​

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust. ​

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.​

For more information, visit sciex.com. ​

