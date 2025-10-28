Biomea Fusion Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Study of BMF-650 a Next-Generation Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist

Initial Clinical Data Expected in the First Half of 2026

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea,” “Biomea Fusion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase I clinical trial of BMF-650, the Company’s investigational, next-generation oral small molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) receptor agonist (“RA”).

BMF-650 is an orally administered, next-generation small molecule GLP-1 RA being developed by Biomea for the treatment of obesity. Structurally related to the chemotype class of orforglipron, BMF-650 was designed to combine enhanced oral bioavailability with less PK variability and high plasma protein binding with good intrinsic potency to achieve more patient-friendly weight reduction outcomes.

In preclinical studies with obese cynomolgus monkeys, once-daily oral administration of BMF-650 (10 mg/kg and 30 mg/kg) resulted in clear, dose-dependent reductions in daily food intake and continuous, progressive weight loss over a 28-day treatment period. Animals receiving 10 mg/kg and 30 mg/kg doses achieved average body weight reductions of approximately 12% and 15%, respectively, from baseline. BMF-650 was well tolerated and maintained a good safety profile. These results compare favorably with published preclinical data from another leading oral GLP-1 receptor agonist in development.

“Dosing the first patient represents a major milestone for the BMF-650 program and the dedicated team behind it,” said Thorsten Kirschberg, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Research at Biomea Fusion and program lead for BMF-650. “We are very pleased to advance BMF-650 into clinical evaluation, building on the compelling preclinical results in primates that demonstrated robust appetite suppression, weight loss, and glucose-lowering benefits. With its enhanced pharmacokinetic profile, including improved oral bioavailability and consistent plasma exposure, we believe BMF-650 has the potential to deliver distinct metabolic benefits in a convenient, once-daily oral form. We look forward to sharing initial data from this study, which is anticipated to be announced in the first half of 2026.”

The Phase I clinical trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of BMF-650 in otherwise healthy overweight or obese participants, with 28-day weight loss data at the highest dose expected in the first half of 2026.

About BMF-650

BMF-650 is an investigational, next-generation oral small-molecule GLP-1 RA being developed by Biomea Fusion for the treatment of obesity. Related to the broader orforglipron chemotype, BMF-650 is designed to combine enhanced oral bioavailability and durable receptor activation to deliver robust metabolic benefits.

In preclinical studies, BMF-650 demonstrated a favorable pharmacokinetic profile with higher bioavailability, good efficacy, and less inter-individual variability compared to published third-party preclinical data on another oral GLP-1 RA. These attributes may support improved tolerability and more effective dose escalation in clinical settings. BMF-650 significantly enhanced glucose-stimulated insulin secretion in both human donor islets and in vivo in non-human primates and showed robust glucose-lowering activity and appetite suppression in cynomolgus monkey models. Notably, daily oral dosing resulted in dose-dependent reductions in food intake and progressive weight loss across the treatment period in a study with obese cynomolgus monkeys.

Biomea’s development strategy for BMF-650 focuses on achieving consistent plasma levels and increased drug exposure to support a potential best-in-class profile among oral small-molecule GLP-1 therapies.

About Obesity

Obesity is a chronic disease necessitating long-term management, associated with diminished life expectancy and a spectrum of severe health complications. These include metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes and metabolic liver disease; cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease, and hypertension; and increased risks of chronic kidney disease, certain cancers, and chronic inflammation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that over 40% of adults in the United States suffer from obesity, contributing to a significant burden on public health and healthcare systems.

About GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

GLP-1 is a naturally occurring incretin hormone that plays a vital role in glucose homeostasis and appetite regulation. GLP-1 RAs are a class of medications that bind to and activate GLP-1 receptors, mimicking the effects of native GLP-1. These agents have demonstrated robust clinical efficacy in improving glycemic control, promoting weight loss, and enhancing insulin sensitivity in individuals with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecule product candidates, icovamenib and BMF-650, both designed to significantly improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and metabolic diseases. We aim to cure.

