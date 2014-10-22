GlaxoSmithKline’s Rising Star Under Pressure As Drugs Falter

Deirdre Connelly became a rising star at GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) by helping the company survive a scandal. Her future may be clouded by a more basic challenge: Glaxo’s struggle to sell medicine in its biggest market.Glaxo’s U.S. pharmaceutical sales have fallen 16 percent since 2009, when Connelly, 54, took over as head of North American pharmaceuticals. While a decline was predicted because drugs are losing patent protection, sales of new therapies intended to replace lost revenue have been disappointing.

Hey, check out all the research scientist jobs. Post your resume today!