GlaxoSmithKline’s Rising Star Under Pressure As Drugs Falter

October 22, 2014 
Deirdre Connelly became a rising star at GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) by helping the company survive a scandal. Her future may be clouded by a more basic challenge: Glaxo’s struggle to sell medicine in its biggest market.Glaxo’s U.S. pharmaceutical sales have fallen 16 percent since 2009, when Connelly, 54, took over as head of North American pharmaceuticals. While a decline was predicted because drugs are losing patent protection, sales of new therapies intended to replace lost revenue have been disappointing.

