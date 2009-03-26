GlaxoSmithKline Increases Disclosure Of MD Payments

FiercePharma -- GlaxoSmithKline has issued a new corporate responsibility statement that’s sure to please fans of disclosure. Following up on last year’s promise to increase physician payment transparency, the company said it will now disclose the money it pays “U.S. healthcare professionals and/or their institutions to conduct [clinical] trials.” GSK will begin reporting those payments starting in 2010. “Thereafter, this will be extended to payments for other types of research and to healthcare professionals and institutions outside the U.S.” GSK and other Big Pharma companies such as Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and Merck have been voluntarily disclosing payments in a reaction to the public uprising against the practice.