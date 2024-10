WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A new additive has allowed doctors to stretch an experimental GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.N: Quote, Profile, Research) bird flu vaccine, offering some hope of being able to vaccinate more than just a few people in case of a pandemic.The new additive, called an adjuvant, allowed a dose one-quarter the size of that used in the annual seasonal flu vaccine, the company-funded researchers reported in Friday’s issue of the Lancet medical journal.