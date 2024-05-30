Genprex to Present at the 2024 BIO International Convention

Genprex, Inc. , today announced that its President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Confer, will be providing an overview of the Company’s gene therapies for cancer and diabetes at the upcoming 2024 BIO International Convention.
|
Presentation to Highlight the Company’s Gene Therapies for Cancer and Diabetes
AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Confer, will be providing an overview of the Company’s gene therapies for cancer and diabetes at the upcoming 2024 BIO International Convention.
Event: 2024 BIO International Convention
Mr. Confer will deliver an overview of the Company’s pioneering gene therapies for cancer and diabetes and will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings with participating attendees through the conference platform.
For those interested in meeting Genprex management during the conference, please request a meeting through the conference portal or reach out to Investor Relations at investors@genprex.com.
About Genprex, Inc.
Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by visiting the Company Website, registering for Email Alerts and by following Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Genprex’s ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines and specifications; the timing and success of Genprex’s clinical trials and regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex’s product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; Genprex’s future growth and financial status, including Genprex’s ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and to continue as a going concern and to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex’s commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; and Genprex’s intellectual property and licenses.
These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
Genprex, Inc.
GNPX Investor Relations
GNPX Media Contact
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genprex-to-present-at-the-2024-bio-international-convention-302159043.html
SOURCE Genprex, Inc.
|
Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:GNPX