GeneType Identifies 79.5% of People Tested are at Risk of Serious Disease

Results from commercial sales of predictive testing across the US and Australia establish clear advantages of geneType Risk Assessment Tests for a more preventive approach in disease management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, is pleased to share the power of the geneType test in identifying risk and improving the health of populations worldwide.

Since the geneType Risk Assessment Tests became available, GTG has tested a statistically significant number of people in Australia and the US. These results have revealed a compelling statistic: 79.5% of individuals tested*1 showed an elevated risk for at least one disease. GTG believes this is a significant finding driving increased surveillance and screening which will ultimately lead to early detection, early intervention and, ultimately, save lives.

GeneType is revolutionizing healthcare with its pioneering, non-invasive Multi-Risk Test, designed to uncover hidden risks of common yet serious diseases. This state-of-the-art test identifies individuals at elevated risk for a range of cancers, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, colorectal, and melanoma, as well as cardiovascular diseases and metabolic conditions like Type 2 diabetes.

Why GeneType’s Multi-Risk Test is a Game-Changer:

Comprehensive Coverage: The Multi-Risk Test evaluates genetic predispositions across a spectrum of serious diseases, covering 70% of annual mortality and morbidities - providing a clearer view of an individual’s health risks.

Real Impact, Real Lives:

The implications of geneType’s Multi-Risk Test are profound. With 80% of tested individuals discovering an elevated risk for serious diseases, the need for proactive health management has never been clearer. This test not only identifies hidden risks but also initiates a shift towards a more preventative approach in healthcare, enhancing the chances of early intervention and treatment.

“We have always believed the geneType Multi-Risk Test is a major step forward in personalised medicine,” said Simon Morriss, CEO of geneType. “These real time results validate the utility of geneType in identifying people at high risk of disease, and importantly, they enable individuals and healthcare providers to take control of their health.”

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. In addition, from time to time, the Company or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should” or “anticipate” or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of the Company’s authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. As forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements as detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its periodic filings with the ASX in Australia and the risks and risk factors included therein. In addition, the Company operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Based on last 3 months reported results to end of May 2024 from Genetic Technologies geneType Multi-Risk Test



