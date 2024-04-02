Genetesis Announces Formal Publication of Results from the MAGNETO Trial

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Genetesis, Inc., a leader in the field of magnetocardiography (MCG), today announced that official results from its MAGNETO trial were published in a special issue of the American Heart Journal Plus: Cardiology Research and Practice.

The results of MAGNETO demonstrate MCG’s ability to identify myocardial ischemia in low-to-intermediate risk patients presenting to the emergency department (ED) with acute chest pain and validate MCG’s performance compared to tests that comprise the current standard of care. These traditional forms of testing are currently guideline recommended despite their limited efficacy, lengthy duration, high cost, and exposure of patients to additional risk (e.g., radiation).

“To the extent of my awareness, this constitutes the most extensive MCG trial conducted in the past 60 years, dating back to the inception of MCG research. As someone trained in emergency medicine, I find it particularly thrilling to witness MCG being investigated in a practical, real-world context, as exemplified by the MAGNETO study,” said Dr. Robert Takla, MD, FACEP, former Chief and Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at Ascension St. John Hospital and current Chief Medical Officer at Genetesis. “The potential of MCG to act as an early and extremely rapid rule-out test for ischemia in the ED is tremendous.”

Key takeaways from the study include:

MCG identified 100% of patients considered to be ischemic by standard of care testing and identified additional patients that were missed by nuclear stress tests

MCG yielded significantly higher patient satisfaction across all evaluated categories compared to stress testing

An MCG pathway would have reduced ED patient time-to-test from over 22 hours down to less than 3 hours

“This paper is the first of several breakthrough manuscripts to analyze data from MAGNETO that are just on the horizon. The MAGNETO investigator team will be following up shortly with additional publications that quantify the economic benefits of a CardioFlux MCG pathway in the ED and then share specific patient cases to illustrate the clinical utility of that pathway,” said Dr. Takla.

Additional analyses of data collected in the MAGNETO trial are also planned for publication in the same special issue where topline results have just been published. Titled “Magnetocardiography Rediscovered: New Perspectives on a ‘Novel’ Modality”, this special issue focuses on contemporary exploration of MCG’s diagnostic capabilities and identification of high-value opportunities for implementing MCG into the current standard of care.

About Genetesis

To support the ischemia-first paradigm that is needed to address the entire spectrum of ischemic heart disease, Genetesis, Inc. has translated over 60 years of magnetocardiography research into CardioFlux MCG, a 90-second cardiac imaging modality administered to patients without the need for ionizing radiation, pharmaceuticals, or induced stress. CardioFlux MCG has already been 510(k) cleared by the FDA and is currently being studied for its potential to provide patients and physicians with a near-instant functional assessment of myocardial ischemia, including the ability to independently assess microvascular function.

Based in Mason, Ohio, Genetesis has been working to redefine the way ischemic heart disease is detected and understood since 2013. For more information, visit https://www.genetesis.com.

About MAGNETO

MAGNETO (Accelerated Magnetocardiography in the Evaluation of Patients with Suspected Cardiac Ischemia) was a multicenter, prospective, observational cohort study which enrolled 390 low-to-intermediate risk chest pain patients with suspected acute coronary syndrome (ACS) in the emergency department (ED). The study compared the diagnostic performance of MCG with “standard of care” noninvasive stress testing for the detection of myocardial ischemia. MAGNETO was conducted with the support of five enrolling sites – The Cleveland Clinic, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Ascension St. John Hospital, Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital – and was funded by Genetesis, Inc.

