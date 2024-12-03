Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 8.54 Bn by 2033

According to Precedence Research, the global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market size was exhibited at USD 1.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 8.54 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.37% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways

• North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 57.14% in 2023.

• The U.S. artificial intelligence in diagnostics market size was valued at USD 530 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3,570 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.84% from 2024 to 2033.

• On the basis of components, the software segment accounted for 46% of revenue share in 2023.

• Based on diagnosis type, the neurology diagnosis segment has captured a revenue share of more than 25% in 2023.

The advances in digital biomarkers technology which uses real-time monitoring systems for early disease diagnosis and prediction has also enhanced the AI in diagnostics market growth.

Medical diagnosis refers to the process of determining a disease or condition that matches with an individual’s symptoms and signs. The diagnostic procedures can be of different types such as laboratory tests (blood, urine), imaging tests (PET, CT scan, MRI), endoscopy. The process of diagnosing and determining the results of these tests can be complicated and may lead to misdiagnosis.

In today’s AI-driven world, the use of deep learning algorithms and AI tools in diagnostics can improve the accuracy, speed and efficiency for diagnosing patients with minimal errors. The introduction of AI tools in diagnostics has revolutionized the healthcare industry with supporting the doctors in advanced disease diagnosis and providing personalized treatments to patients with better judgements and quick results.

The application of AI tools in diagnostics has led to analysing medical images for assessing disease progression, predicting patient outcomes, processing and storing of patient data which includes electronic health records (EHRs), identifying patterns and anomalies in patient data and symptom checkers for providing potential diagnosis.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is fuelling the market growth of AI in diagnostics as the demand for advanced and digital healthcare solutions is increasing worldwide. The rapid developments in cutting-edge AI tools in diagnostics and the surging investments in R&D of industries in enhancing diagnostic proficiency for improved patient outcomes is driving the market.

U.S. Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market Size Report, 2033

The U.S. Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics market size is estimated at USD 650 million in 2024, grew to USD 790 million in 2025 and is projected to surpass around USD 3,570 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 20.84 % between 2024 and 2033.

North America will dominate the AI in diagnostics market in 2024. With the presence of key market players and cutting-edge advancements in technologies integrated with AI-powered tools has expanded the market growth in this region. The rise in investments in R&D, support from government initiatives and increased fundings from private and public organizations for producing AI-enhanced diagnostic tools is strengthening the industries in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the AI diagnostics market over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and NCDs in this region is growing the demand of AI-powered diagnostic tools in the region. With the increasing adoptions of diagnostic tools paired with AI and machine learning platforms by the industries and the healthcare professionals in this region to provide accurate results and enhancing efficiency of diagnosing patients is fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments in R&D and the strategic collaborations among companies is expanding the market.

• For instance, Skanray, a leading MedTech company has partnered with Tata Elxsi as a strategic partner for advanced surgical imaging and software platform development. With Skanray’s prowess in medical devices, core component technology systems and applications combined with Tata Elxsi’s dominion in medical imaging, software platform development and digital proficiency in cloud, AI and analytics will help in radically changing the scene of the medical technology with advanced and affordable diagnostics.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics:

• Enhanced Accuracy: AI algorithms improve diagnostic accuracy by analyzing complex medical data, reducing human error.

• Early Detection: Machine learning models can identify early signs of diseases such as cancer or heart disease, allowing for timely intervention.

• Personalized Medicine: AI tailors treatments based on individual patient data, leading to more effective and personalized care plans.

• Efficiency: Automated systems speed up the diagnostic process, freeing up healthcare providers to focus on patient care.

Benefits of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare:

• Data Analysis: AI processes large datasets from electronic health records (EHRs), providing insights that are difficult to achieve manually.

• Imaging: Advanced AI tools enhance the interpretation of medical images, aiding radiologists in identifying abnormalities.

• Predictive Analytics: Predictive models forecast disease progression, helping in preventive care and better resource allocation.

• Clinical Decision Support: AI systems provide evidence-based recommendations, supporting clinicians in making more informed decisions.

Key AI Technologies in Diagnostics:

• Image Analysis: AI-powered tools analyze medical images with exceptional precision. For instance, in wound management, AI can assess wound size, depth, and healing progression from photographs, providing accurate and consistent evaluations that aid in treatment planning.

• Predictive Analytics: Machine learning models predict disease progression and patient outcomes by analyzing historical and real-time data. These predictions help clinicians anticipate complications and adjust care plans proactively, optimizing patient health outcomes.

• Natural Language Processing (NLP): NLP algorithms process and analyze clinical notes and electronic health records (EHRs), extracting valuable information that supports diagnostic decisions. This technology enables a comprehensive understanding of patient history and current health status, facilitating accurate diagnoses.

• Telemedicine Integration: AI enhances telemedicine platforms by offering real-time analysis of wound images and patient data during remote consultations. This integration ensures timely and accurate assessments, especially beneficial for patients in remote or underserved areas.

Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 1.95 billion Revenue forecast in 2033 USD 8.54 billion Growth rate CAGR of 20.37% from 2024 to 2033 Base year for estimation 2023 Historical data 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2033 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report coverage Revenue, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, diagnosis type, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; Spain; France; Italy; Russia; China; India; Japan; Australia; Singapore; South Korea; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE Key companies profiled Aidoc; AliveCor, Inc.; Vuni, Inc.; Digital Diagnostics, Inc.; Siemens Healthineers; Neural Analytics; Riverain Technologies; Zebra Medical Vision, Inc; GE Healthcare; Imagen Technologies

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Segments Analysis

By Component Analysis:

Based on component, the software segment dominating the market in 2024. The need for development of sophisticated software platforms for diagnostic applications with the integration of machine learning and AI tools is boosting the market growth. With the empowerment of diagnostic innovations through AI-powered algorithms and tools for various applications such as image analysis, predictive analytics, natural language processing (NLP), in digital biomarkers and telemedicine integration is uplifting the development of cutting edge software platforms. For instance, NVIDIA, a leading global corporation in AI technology has enhanced diagnostic accuracy in medical imaging by identifying patterns overlooked by the human eye with its AI-powered systems.

By Diagnosis Type Analysis:

The neurology segment is dominating the market in the diagnosis type segment. With an aging population and the rising burden of neurodegenerative diseases, the use of AI-driven diagnostic techniques and predictive analysis for the detecting changes and disease progression for these conditions is benefiting the overall quality of patient’s life. For instance, Quibim a company using best-in-class imaging softwares through AI techniques is enhancing brain MRI analysis by using QP-Brain which is an AI-powered tool that provides a better understanding of brain atrophy and lesions by calculable evaluations for enhanced detection.

The radiology segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment by diagnosis type. The integration of AI tools in radiology has enhanced diagnostics with improved efficiency and accuracy making them popular among radiologists. From detecting abnormalities, improve image quality, supporting early treatment, real-time diagnosis and streamlining workflows with help of AI tools in radiology is fuelling the market growth of this segment.

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Companies

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• GE Healthcare

• Aidoc

• Imagen Technologies

• AliveCor

• Zebra Medical Vision

• Vuno Inc.

• IDx Technologies Inc.

• Neural Analytics

• Riverain Technologies

Recent Developments in AI in Diagnostics Market

• The development of AlphaFold2 by DeepMind, a deep-learning protein structure prediction model utilizing state-of-the-art AI tools widely used in diagnostic research for studying disease biomarkers, pathogenicity of microorganisms, antigen-antibody structures and missense mutations which will lead to advancements in disease diagnosis, development of diagnostic strategies and the designing of novel therapeutic applications.

• In March 2024, Microsoft announced its collaboration with NVIDIA to bring together the universal, secure and advanced computing abilities of Microsoft Azure with NVIDIA DGX Cloud and the NVIDIA Clara chain of computing platforms, software to accelerate the innovation and improvise patient care by helping healthcare and life sciences organizations. With use of their cutting-edge AI and advanced computing platforms combined with capacity of the cloud, they aim to enhance medical image-based diagnostic technology.

• A South Korean company named HoneyNaps specializing in sleep data analysis with the use of AI is enhancing their flagship product, SOMNUM which can be applied for AI based disease diagnosis with the help of its bio-signal management and analysis platform in under five minutes.

• In June2023 – – Eyenuk, a global AI digital health company leading in real-world applications for AI Predictive Biomarkers received approval from the FDA for the use of Topcon NW400 retinal integrated with its EyeArt AI system to automatically detect diabetic neuropathy.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Diagnosis Type

• Radiology

• Pathology

• Cardiology

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Chest and Lung

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

