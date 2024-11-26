AI Predicts Unknown Targets of Diazepam, Suggesting Links to Fetal Malformations

Groundbreaking study published today by TechBio company Kantify predicts unknown links between Diazepam (originally commercialized as Valium®) and fetal malformations. The study also identifies possible links in terms of male fertility. This study is made possible through a novel AI technology for small molecule and target discovery.

Brussels, Belgium – 26 November, 2024 – Kantify, a TechBio focused on artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery, today announced the results of a groundbreaking study that uncovers the likely mechanisms behind Diazepam's side effects. Results point notably towards fetal development. This analysis shows how AI can generate novel hypotheses for off-targets of small molecules and suggest potential side effects early in the pipeline.

Background

Diazepam is one of the world's most widely prescribed medications, used to treat conditions such as anxiety, seizures, and alcohol withdrawal syndrome. Despite its widespread use, some of Diazepam's side effects—particularly its harmful effects on fetal development—remain not fully understood.

Innovative Use of AI

In this study, Kantify used their innovative AI platform, Sapian, to build a map of the impact of Diazepam on human proteins. This first of its kind map offers groundbreaking insights into the biological effects of Diazepam. “Traditionally, identifying a drug's protein interactions has been an extremely challenging task due to the vast complexity of the human proteome, which includes over 18,000 proteins.” explained Jack Dawe, Machine Learning Engineer and Lead Author of the study. By using Sapian’s advanced AI capabilities, Kantify predicted Diazepam's interactions across the entire human proteome for the first time. As a result, Sapian identified 442 likely protein targets, shedding light on the complex mechanisms underlying the drug's action.

Key Findings

"These predictions help explain the wide-ranging biological effects of Diazepam and may shed light on side effects that have not been fully understood until now" said Ségolène Martin, Chief Executive Officer at Kantify. While there's a growing recognition that small molecules interact with multiple biological targets, such approach reveals that this complexity is even greater than previously imagined. Sapian's AI capabilities suggest that drugs like Diazepam may interact with far more proteins than traditional methods have identified, uncovering intricate networks of interactions that were previously undetectable.

Among the newly discovered targets, the study revealed that Diazepam likely interacts with specific proteins involved in the fetal development of the palate, heart, and brain, which could explain its harmful effects when used during pregnancy.

Implications for Drug Safety

"This research underscores the transformative power of AI in predicting drug side effects" said Nicolas Maignan, Chief Operating Officer at Kantify. Actually, traditional methods often rely on clinical data that only becomes available after widespread human use, potentially missing rare or complex side effects. “By using AI at the right time to predict interactions across the entire human proteome, we're pioneering a proactive approach to anticipate both beneficial and harmful outcomes before clinical trials begin.”

The impact of in silico off-target prediction

While the drug industry is going through a decline in R&D efficiency, in silico off-target prediction can be one of the ways to decrease costs and risks, as well as increase the value of molecules. "Our goal is not just to predict interactions but to uncover the hidden potential within every promising molecule, even before it is tested in the lab." added Martin.

About the "Behind the Pill" Series

This study is the second installment of Kantify's "Behind the Pill" series, which aims to demystify the actions of well-known drugs using AI. The first installment explored the possible repurposing routes of Sildenafil (Viagra).

Access the Full Study

Please visit https://www.kantify.com/insights/ai-for-safer-medications-a-deep-dive-into-diazepams-valium

Contact

Email Hello@kantify.com ; Phone +32 2 808 48 77; Website www.kantify.com

About Kantify

Kantify is a techbio company integrating advanced computational science with biological science to accelerate drug discovery. As a techbio firm, they have developed a proprietary AI technology for drug and target discovery, Sapian. Their collaborations with several leading academic institutions in Europe and the United States have enabled them to validate their technology and discover novel therapeutic targets and candidate treatments. Through this synergy of technology and biology, Kantify is dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes and accelerating the development of effective medical therapies.

