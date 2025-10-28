Invert launches Invert Assist, an AI-powered Analysis Interface Built for Bioprocess

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, October 28, 2025 – Invert, a pioneer in AI-driven bioprocess software solutions, today announced the launch of Invert Assist, an AI-powered analysis interface for bioprocess that enables users to perform data analysis and process modeling using natural language prompts. Invert Assist represents a major milestone towards Invert’s mission of applying AI to reduce development and manufacturing timelines across the biopharmaceutical industry, accelerating the process of making life-saving therapeutics.

Biopharmaceutical developers and manufacturers are often challenged by the sheer volume and complexity of their upstream and downstream bioprocess data, which remains siloed and underutilized due to scientist time constraints, corporate IT layers, and fragmented data workflows across scales and sites. Additionally, new therapeutic modalities such as complex biologics and cell and gene therapies bring even more complicated processes that require deeper insights. These challenges create an "analysis to action" gap, hindering bioprocess innovation and manufacturing efficiency. Invert Assist directly addresses this obstacle by closing the gap between data analysis and critical decision-making.

Invert Assist is a fully integrated AI solution that executes bioprocess analysis that typically takes an expert team hours to manually code, if they even have the expertise and resources to do so. Using a simple chat interface, users can direct Invert Assist to detect trends and correlations, single out factors driving differences between runs, build predictive process models and simulations, as well as summarize multiple experiments with key takeaways across unit operations from upstream cell culture to downstream purification.