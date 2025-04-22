Celerius and Inquisite Partner to Accelerate Clinical Research with AI

Celerius, known for leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver faster, more efficient trials, has partnered with Inquisite, an agentic AI platform for life sciences research teams incubated at Duke University, to streamline key stages of the clinical research process. The collaboration brings Inquisite’s advanced capabilities in agentic AI for literature review, evidence synthesis, and grant funding procurement directly into the hands of clinical research teams—enabling researchers to access credible insights faster, reduce manual effort, and accelerate study design and funding strategies for the CRO.

“Speed and precision are critical in today’s research environment,” said Guru Shastry, CEO at Celerius. “By integrating Inquisite into our workflows, our teams can rapidly surface relevant findings, optimize protocol development, and uncover new grant opportunities—all while maintaining scientific rigor. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing patient care through smarter, AI-enabled research.”

“Inquisite was built to support research teams doing high-stakes, evidence-driven work,” said Jon Reifschneider, CEO at Inquisite. “We’re proud to work with Celerius to equip researchers with AI tools that remove bottlenecks, helping CROs move faster from idea to execution.”

About Celerius:

At Celerius Clinical Research, we are revolutionizing clinical trials with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Our mission is to accelerate medical advancements by providing clients with innovative, efficient, and reliable research solutions that ultimately benefit patient care.

About Inquisite:

Inquisite is transforming life sciences research through agentic AI to accelerate research workflows so that science teams can move faster. As a spin-out from Duke University, the company's platform supports research teams across industry and academia in accelerating discovery and translation by streamlining workflows, from literature review to evidence synthesis to report and proposal creation.