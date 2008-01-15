GeneGo, Inc. Collaborates With University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to Include Bovine Species Into MetaCore(TM)

ST. JOSEPH, Mich., Jan. 15 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneGo, Inc., a leading provider of software and databases for systems biology, today announced they will include bovine orthologs in the next release of MetaCore, in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign whom identified the matching bovine-mouse-rat-human orthologous pairs. The latest version MetaCore 4.5 already includes mouse, rat, fly, worm, yeast, chicken, chimpanzee, Rhesus Macaque, dog, and Malaria plasmodium, making MetaCore the broadest platform available for non-human species research. MetaCore also has a unique rat and mouse specific interaction database called MetaRodent.

“We are happy to collaborate with UIUC on inclusion of bovine orthologs into MetaCore. They did a superb job of ortholog identification,” said Tatiana Nikolskaya, President of GeneGo. “With the rapid advance of sequencing technology, new eukaryotic genomes are becoming available at an increasing rate, and each genome comes with an academic research community. And as each community requests tools for functional analysis of their organism of choice, we see an increasing demand for expansion of the list of species in the database.”

“GeneGo is definitely leading the way for species coverage,” said Julie Bryant, VP of Business Development. “We provide more species and unique interaction databases for mouse and rat that will grow as we continue to innovate.”

Harris Lewin, Principal Investigator and Director of the Institute for Genomic Biology at UIUC had this to say: “We were very pleased to work with the team at GeneGo on the identification of cattle orthologs. My group feels that MetaCore is currently the premier product for data mining and pathway analysis. The addition of bovine orthologs of human, mouse and rat genes to MetaCore will make the recently sequenced cattle genome more accessible for functional genomics and systems biology.”

