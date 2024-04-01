GeneCentric Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- GeneCentric Therapeutics, a company making precision medicine more precise through RNA-based diagnostics, today announced upcoming presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024 being held in San Diego, California from April 5-10. Presentations will include a poster describing a new colorectal cancer predictive response signature (MSS-PRS) that selects tumors not identified with conventional MSI testing but have molecular characteristics consistent with microsatellite instability, making them a potential target for immune checkpoint inhibition. A second poster presentation describes ongoing clinical validation for PurISTSM, a novel RNA-expression test developed in collaboration with Tempus. PurIST identifies patients with the classical subtype of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) that are likely to experience longer overall survival with standard of care FOLFIRINOX than patients with the basal subtype of PDAC.

Details of the AACR presentations are as follows:

Title: Development of a novel RNA-based microsatellite stable predictive response signature (MSS-PRS) to identify MSS colorectal cancer (CRC) patients with a microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) molecular phenotype

Session: PO.CL01.01 – Diagnostic Biomarkers 1, Section 42

Date: April 7, 2024, 1:30pm – 5:00pm PT

Abstract/Poster Number: 040 / 20

Title: Real-world validation of the PurIST classifier demonstrates enhanced therapy selection for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients

Session: PO.CL10.01 – Real-World Biomarkers, Section 45

Date: April 8, 2024, 9:00am – 12:30pm PT

Abstract/Poster Number: 2542 / 2

The posters will be accessible under the News & Events section of the Company’s website following the conference.

About GeneCentric

GeneCentric Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in RNA-based genomic biomarker and next-generation companion diagnostic development, is based in Durham, North Carolina. They have developed a deep pipeline of gene signatures and related diagnostic tests by parsing the complexity of tumor biology using their RNA-based Tumor and Immune Micro-Environment (rT(I)ME) Explorer platform to identify responder populations to oncology therapeutics. Using their EXpressCT (Expression Signatures Through Circulating Tumor Signals) platform, these signatures can be applied to liquid biopsy. GeneCentric commercializes its technology through strategic collaborations with biopharma and diagnostics companies in applications throughout preclinical testing, clinical drug development and commercialization lifecycle phases. For more information, visit www.genecentric.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

